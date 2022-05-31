2 teens at large, escaped Acadiana Center for Youth

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — Police are searching for two 19-year-old males who escaped from Acadiana Center for Youth around 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Following their escape, official notifications were made to law enforcement. As of 9:30 last night, the two remain at large.

A Command Center has been established at ACYSM that will gather, track, and distribute information to assist in their arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command Center at 337-394-5504.

Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, OJJ cannot release information pertaining to youth to the media. A full report has been released to law enforcement.

