Iowans are warned to get colon cancer screenings earlier, in mid 40s

MASON CITY — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst made several stops in north-central Iowa this week, including in Mason City at the new Veterans Administration outpatient clinic. Ernst tells KGLO News that she’s glad to see a quality facility that offers primary care and specialty health services for veterans. “We want to ensure that veterans have a high-level quality care, and we want to make sure the employees as well have a great place to work every single day. I think it is wonderful and it’s really great to see the facility completed. It’s been a long time coming and I know our veterans love it.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO