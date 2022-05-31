ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowans are warned to get colon cancer screenings earlier, in mid 40s

KGLO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — The guidelines are changing for the age at which people should begin getting screened for colon cancer, which is the third most common cancer in Iowa and the second leading cause of cancer death. Dr. Samir Shah, president of the American College of Gastroenterology, says...

www.kglonews.com

94.1 KRNA

Cheese Is The Latest Recall To Hit Iowa Stores

The latest of the food recalls to hit Iowa grocery stores might not be a favorite amongst dairy lovers. A Kansas City cheese company is recalling several of its cheese products due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and the elderly.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Power outages predicted in Iowa this summer due to demand

Des Moines, IA- An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this summer. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Utilities Board is urging the companies that provide electricity to Iowans to prepare customers for what may be ahead.
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Window closed, at least temporarily, on applications for new Iowa casinos

DES MOINES — The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission had planned to announce the date it would begin accepting applications for a new Iowa casino, but given recent legislative action, that plan was tabled at Thursday’s commission meeting. Late last year, Linn County voters approved a gambling referendum....
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Iowa casino employee caught helping dating partner gamble with credit

COUNCIL BLUFFS — An employee of the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs has been fired for helping a romantic partner gamble on credit. Casino managers reported the incident to state regulators. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reviewed the case and has fined the casino $10,000. Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko said a customer used a credit card to buy food and beverages and added hefty tips for a casino employee who was their dating partner.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KGLO News

It’s not hot today, but be prepared for the sweltering summer ahead

Johnston — This week’s temperatures in Iowa are fairly on target for the season, but soon enough, we’ll be getting into the hot, humid days of summer. Today is Heat Awareness Day in Iowa and meteorologist Donna Dubberke at the National Weather Service explains the goals. “Heat...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

11 Iowa Counties Report Invasive Species of Jumping Worms

(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Reform Iowa’s cannabis laws

The Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws is getting started in Iowa, with hopes of demonstrating to Statehouse Republican leaders that Iowans want an expanded medical cannabis program, decriminalization of marijuana and even legalization of recreational sale and use. Polling underscores their argument that Iowans want a change. The most recent...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
K92.3

Iowans, Was This The Biggest Waste of Money of all Time?

This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
WATERLOO, IA
We Are Iowa

What's on the ballot for 2022 primaries in Iowa?

IOWA, USA — Primary elections in Iowa are Tuesday, June 7. Your polling location and district may have changed since the last time you voted, and ballots can be complicated. Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on June 7. Completed, mailed ballots must be in to election officers by 8 p.m.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Lower Unemployment for Most of Iowa this April

The unemployment rate dropped below 2.5% for most of Iowa’s counties this April, including the KCII-listening area. Unemployment decreased from 3.3% in March to 1.8% in April for Washington County, and for its contiguous counties it moved from 3.8 to 2.4% in Louisa, 3.3 to 2.3% in Henry, 2.8 to 2.0% in Jefferson, 3.8 to 2.5% in Keokuk, 3.3 to 1.9% in Iowa, and 2.5 to 1.8% in Johnson. Statewide unemployment lowered from 3.3 to 3.0%, and nationwide the rate stagnated at 3.6%. Iowa Workforce Development states the number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,900 in April from 55,600 in March. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,646,800 in April, which is 10,000 higher than March and 45,100 higher than one year ago. Initial unemployment claims fell to 5,290 last month, the lowest monthly number seen since 1973.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

