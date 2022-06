Click here to read the full article. James Marsden, who starred in the first season of HBO’s “Westworld” and recurred in its second season, is coming back. The network announced the news on Saturday at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, where Marsden made a surprise appearance during a panel promoting the show’s Season 4. Also as part of the panel, HBO released key art for the new season, which returns Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Panelists included Lisa Joy (Co-Creator, Writer, Director, and Executive Producer), Alison Schapker (Writer and Executive Producer), and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke...

TV SERIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO