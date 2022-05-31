ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadsom accuses Johnson of ‘unacceptable failings of leadership’

By Gavin Cordon
 4 days ago

Former Cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has become the latest senior Tory to criticise Boris Johnson for his “unacceptable failings of leadership” over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

In a letter to her constituents, Dame Andrea said the “extent and severity” of the rule-breaking in No 10 exposed in the Sue Gray report meant it was “extremely unlikely” the senior leadership did not know what was going on.

“The conclusion I have drawn from the Sue Gray report is that there have been unacceptable failings of leadership that cannot be tolerated and are the responsibility of the Prime Minister ,” she said.

Each of my Conservative colleagues and I must now decide individually on what is the right course of action that will restore confidence in our Government

Dame Andrea Leadsom

In the message, which was shared on social media, she stopped short of directly calling on Mr Johnson to resign and did not say whether she had submitted a letter calling for a no confidence vote.

Dame Andrea concluded however by saying: “Each of my Conservative colleagues and I must now decide individually on what is the right course of action that will restore confidence in our Government .”

Her intervention is a further blow to Mr Johnson as a steady stream of Tory MPs have been calling on the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of Ms Gray’s report last week.

A committed Brexiteer, Dame Andrea backed Mr Johnson for the leadership in 2019 after pulling out of the contest herself, underlining the fact that discontent with the Prime Minister extends across the party.

Starmer 'not surprised' that platinum jubilee crowds booed Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer has said he was “not surprised” that Boris Johnson was booed by crowds who gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday.The Labour leader said that the crowd’s reaction to the prime minister’s appearance was a reflection of how “fed up” voters are with the Conservative government.But he said that it was the failure to respond adequately to the cost of living crisis that was driving public dissatisfaction with Mr Johnson, rather than the scandal over lockdown-breaching parties in 10 Downing Street.Asked about the booing of the PM during a visit to...
Labour targets beleaguered Johnson for ditching flagship 'levelling up' plans

Labour is making a bid to snatch leadership on “levelling up” from Boris Johnson, accusing the beleaguered prime minister of ditching flagship promises to revive disadvantaged “Red Wall” communities which he made in the 2019 election campaign. Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy told The Independent that a weak and “easily distracted” prime minister had used the slogan to win Tories a foothold in former Labour areas in the Midlands and north, only to backslide on his pledges in power in the face of opposition from his own side.She revealed that Labour will table amendments to the government’s Levelling Up...
Poll predicts heavy Tory by-election loss amid reports PM faces leadership test

New polling has indicated that the Conservatives are in for a crushing defeat in the Wakefield by-election amid reports Boris Johnson could face a vote on his future as soon as next week.The Prime Minister secured his majority of about 80 seats at the 2019 general election off the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall – traditional Labour supporting areas in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales which voted Tory, inspired by Mr Johnson’s promise of delivering Brexit.But with Wakefield scheduled to go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP after former...
Tory MPs warned they will lose election if they ditch Boris Johnson

Conservative MPs have been warned they risk losing their seats if they ditch Boris Johnson as leader.Despite the prime minister’s current unpopularity, which saw him booed by voters as he arrived for the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, a government source said he remained “an election-winning machine”.Mr Johnson is fighting back against demands from his own MPs for a confidence vote on his leadership, which could come as early as next week.More than 40 Tory MPs have openly called for his removal, with at least 17 submitting no-confidence letters to the chair of the...
Russia threatens to strike the West: 'Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming'

Russian accused of killing Alexander Litvinenko reportedly dies from Covid-19

One of the men accused of killing former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London has died of Covid-19 in Moscow, it has been widely reported.Dmitri Kovtun was one of two men who a UK inquiry ruled had poisoned Mr Litvinenko’s tea with a rare radioactive substance in 2006.In reports being attributed to Russian news agency Tass, Mr Kovtun is said to have contracted coronavirus before dying in a Moscow hospital.Mr Kovtun, along with Andrei Lugovoi, was accused of being behind Mr Litvinenko’s assassination 16 years ago at the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair.Reports said Tass cited Mr Lugovoi, now a member...
Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday.Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December.Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported “all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7,...
'They did, but I didn't': Biden denies baby formula makers' claim shortage was expected in awkward joint briefing

President Joe Biden has said that he wasn’t made aware of the baby formula shortage crisis until April, but industry leaders said they raised the alarm two months earlier. During a joint briefing on Wednesday, the senior vice president at baby formula manufacturer Reckitt, Robert Cleveland, said that “we knew from the very beginning that this would be a very serious event”. Mr Biden and five baby formula executives laid out differing timelines during the virtual event hosted at the White House to discuss the administration’s work to boost formula production. Following reports of unsanitary conditions, the crisis began...
Ukraine forces pushing back Russia in Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine launched a counterattack against Russian forces in the city of Sievierodonetsk and recaptured around a fifth of the territory it had lost, the head of the region has claimed.Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, said Russian forces had suffered significant defeats and were blowing up bridges to prevent Ukrainian forces from bringing in further military reinforcements.“Right now, our soldiers have pushed them back, they [the Russians] are suffering huge casualties,” Mr Gaidai said in a live TV broadcast on Saturday.“The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its efforts, all its reserves in that [Sievierodonetsk] direction,” he said....
'Lead us out of this mess,' UN chief demands of world leaders at environment summit in Stockholm

The secretary general of the United Nations has demanded that world leaders “lead us out of this mess” at the launch of an environment summit in Sweden. Stockholm +50 got underway on Thursday, half a century after the first UN Conference on the Human Environment. Thousands of people gathered in the Swedish city at a critical juncture, with the world facing the triple threat of a climate crisis, massive biodiversity loss and rampant pollution. The inaugural 1972 event was the beginning of the UN’s push for global environmental action and eventually led to the formation of the UN...
PM faces prospect of no-confidence vote as poll signals Tory Wakefield defeat

Boris Johnson could reportedly face a crunch vote on his premiership as new polling predicted the Conservatives risk being pummelled in a key electoral contest.A survey of voters in Wakefield, who will go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP, has suggested the Tories could lose the by-election by as much as 20 points in an indication the revelations about Downing Street lockdown-busting gatherings have hit the party’s popularity in a battleground seat.The Prime Minister secured his landslide 2019 majority off the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall, with traditional Labour-supporting areas in the...
Jubilee concert: Stephen Fry praises Queen for 'tolerating prime ministers' throughout her 70-year reign

Stephen Fry made a comment about prime ministers that drew gasps from the platinum jubilee concert crowd.The comedian, author and TV personality appeared on stage at the BBC show, titled Platinum Party at the Palace, to introduce Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to the stage.Beforehand, he delivered a speech in which he praised the Queen for “tolerating prime ministers” throughout her 70 years on the throne. “As a nation, we have been lucky, lucky, lucky above all others to have had our Queen to represent us over 70 years of Trooping the Colour, royal tours, Christmas Day...
Comedian Lee Mack makes partygate joke in front of PM during jubilee concert

A joke was made at Boris Johnson’s expense during the Platinum Party at the Palace, in what became the second embarrassing moment of the jubilee celebrations for the Prime Minister.Comedian Lee Mack made light of the so-called partygate affair in Downing Street during the concert in front of Buckingham Palace to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.Speaking with the Prime Minister in attendance, who was in the royal box, Mack said: “Finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive.”The joke drew cheers and laughs from the crowd.Last month, an investigation published by senior...
Prince William praises Queen's optimism as he urges action to protect climate

The Duke of Cambridge hailed the Platinum Jubilee concert as full of “optimism and joy” as he praised the Queen for her “hope” in the future of the planet.Prince William paid tribute to the positive outlook of his grandmother during a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace dedicated to the environment and featuring Sir David Attenborough.He echoed the Queen’s words from her speech to the Cop26 UN Climate Change summit, when she said working together in a “common cause” always gave rise to hope.The duke highlighted the efforts of “visionary environmentalists” and went on to name broadcaster and...
Queen Elizabeth laughs on video call to celebrate Australians of the Year

The Queen laughed and smiled during a virtual call with the Australians of Year and the country’s governor-general who was presenting the award.She took part in the Australian celebrations to commend the award recipients on their “marvellous work” as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.The Queen was in a good spirits throughout the meeting, making jokes and laughing, with some of the attendees remarking with some surprise on her “cheeky” sense of humour.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
