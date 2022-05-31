Poland boss tells Robert Lewandowski to join Liverpool

Czeslaw Michniewicz, the Poland manager, has admitted he hopes Robert Lewandowski joins Liverpool after the striker confirmed he intends to leave Bayern Munich .

Lewandowski said last week that his time with the German champions is “over”, with one year remaining on his deal and little left to achieve in Bavaria.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Spain, with Barcelona said to be favourites for his signature.

Liverpool may also be seeking forward reinforcements this summer with Sadio Mane likely to leave Anfield , with the Senegalese forward connected with a move to Bayern, and some have suggested they could be suitors for Lewandowski as they bid to keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Michniewicz selfishly hopes that his international captain will be playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side next season.

“I’d like to see Lewandowski in Liverpool since I’m a supporter of the club,” said Michniewicz.

The 52-year-old became manager of Poland in January and will lead the national side to the Qatar World Cup having secured qualification for the tournament with a win over Sweden in his first competitive game in charge.

Lewandowski is Poland’s record cap-holder and top all-time scorer, and added 50 more goals in all competitions for Bayern during the 2021/22 season.

In all, the back-to-back winner of the 2020 and 2021 Fifa The Best Men’s Player Award has scored 344 times for the club since arriving on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.