ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Poland boss tells Robert Lewandowski to join Liverpool

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAEW8_0fvWilkS00

Czeslaw Michniewicz, the Poland manager, has admitted he hopes Robert Lewandowski joins Liverpool after the striker confirmed he intends to leave Bayern Munich .

Lewandowski said last week that his time with the German champions is “over”, with one year remaining on his deal and little left to achieve in Bavaria.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Spain, with Barcelona said to be favourites for his signature.

Liverpool may also be seeking forward reinforcements this summer with Sadio Mane likely to leave Anfield , with the Senegalese forward connected with a move to Bayern, and some have suggested they could be suitors for Lewandowski as they bid to keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Michniewicz selfishly hopes that his international captain will be playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side next season.

“I’d like to see Lewandowski in Liverpool since I’m a supporter of the club,” said Michniewicz.

The 52-year-old became manager of Poland in January and will lead the national side to the Qatar World Cup having secured qualification for the tournament with a win over Sweden in his first competitive game in charge.

Lewandowski is Poland’s record cap-holder and top all-time scorer, and added 50 more goals in all competitions for Bayern during the 2021/22 season.

In all, the back-to-back winner of the 2020 and 2021 Fifa The Best Men’s Player Award has scored 344 times for the club since arriving on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Southgate blames ‘inherited thinking’ for children booing England gesture

England manager Gareth Southgate blamed “inherited thinking” as a crowd of over 30,000 supporters – mainly children – jeered his players taking the knee ahead of their Nations League defeat in Hungary.The Three Lions were once again booed as they performed their pre-match anti-racism and discrimination gesture, despite the hosts being forced to play behind closed doors.The majority of the bottom two tiers of the Puskas Arena were full for the Group A3 opener in Budapest as Dominik Szoboszlai’s second-half penalty secured a 1-0 win for the hosts.UEFA had ordered Hungary to play three games in empty stadiums, the third...
UEFA
The Independent

England players jeered while taking knee in Hungary despite stadium ban

England players were once again jeered when they took the knee ahead of their Nations League clash with Hungary, as a crowd in excess of 30,000 watched on despite the hosts being forced to play behind closed doors.The majority of the bottom two tiers of the Puskas Arena were full for the Group A3 opener in Budapest.UEFA had ordered Hungary to play three games in empty stadiums, the third of which has been suspended, following the behaviour of fans during Euro 2020.One of those UEFA bans came against England on Saturday but, while article 73 of the governing body’s disciplinary...
UEFA
The Independent

England suffer narrow defeat to impressive Hungary in Nations League opener

England suffered a shock 1-0 loss to impressive Hungary in a Nations League opener that started with the depressing sound of boos from stands filled with children as Gareth Southgate’s side took the knee.Nine months ago racism marred the Three Lions’ 4-0 World Cup qualification win at the Puskas Arena, which was half full on Saturday despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.There were around 35,000 in attendance for a match that was supposedly being played behind closed doors as Hungary made the most out of regulations that allowed children to attend in such...
UEFA
The Independent

Wales set to take Italy’s training base in Qatar if they qualify for World Cup

Wales are set to take Italy’s planned training base should they qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Italy were dumped out of the competition by North Macedonia in March, the Balkans minnows upsetting the European champions with a 1-0 play-off semi-final victory in Palermo.The PA news agency understands that Wales will move into the training base that had been earmarked for the Azzurri should they beat Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday.Wales have not played at a World Cup since 1958, but a play-off final victory would see them allocated one of the state-of-the-art base camps to be used for...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Ian Baraclough adamant Northern Ireland can handle pressure

Ian Baraclough has insisted he and his players can handle the heat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League form remains under scrutiny.Thursday’s 1-0 home loss to Greece meant Northern Ireland remain winless after 11 games in this competition, losing nine, something they must seek to change in the soaring temperatures of Larnaca when they face Cyprus on Sunday.Starting a third consecutive Nations League campaign with a defeat leaves Northern Ireland already needing to make up ground in their bid to escape League C and earn a shot at a Euro qualifying play-off, but Baraclough shrugged off a question about pressure.“That’s why...
UEFA
The Independent

MoD told troubled military vehicle project poses risk to national security

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been warned that the troubled Ajax armoured vehicle programme risks compromising national security if it is not scrapped or fixed.The development scheme has already been running for 12 years and cost £3.2bn but has so far failed to deliver a single deployable vehicle.The Ajax vehicle was originally intended to enter service in 2017 but has been repeatedly delayed due to what a review by an influential parliamentary committee described as “a litany of failures” including noise and vibration problems that injured soldiers testing the vehicles.In a report published on Friday, the House of Commons...
MILITARY
The Independent

Hungary vs England LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Hungary beat Three Lions

England begin their Uefa Nations League campaign today as they take on Hungary in Group A3. Germany and Italy are the other teams in England’s group so Gareth Southgate will want to kick off the Three Lions’ run with a positive result this evening.The game was originally supposed to be played behind closed doors but the Hungarian FA have allowed 30,000 schoolchildren in to witness the clash after the hosts exploited a loophole against their punishment for racist behaviour. England beat Hungary in their World Cup qualifier on the road but drew at Wembley in their most recent encounter.Southgate...
WORLD
The Independent

Stephen Kenny admits Ireland only have themselves to blame for Armenia defeat

Stephen Kenny admitted the Republic of Ireland had only themselves to blame after slipping to defeat in their Nations League opener in Armenia.Ireland squandered first-half chances and were made to pay as Eduard Spertsyan ended their eight-game unbeaten run in spectacular style as he snatched a 1-0 victory for the League B newcomers.Disappointed manager Kenny said: “Obviously we lost the game, a tight game really overall. It’s not a game that we deserved to lose, you couldn’t say that on the balance of play or the balance of chances, but we’ve lost it and we’ve only got ourselves to blame,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#German#Senegalese
The Independent

Lacklustre England slip to Nations League defeat in Hungary to end unbeaten streak

It was, in the end, nothing like child’s play. Games that few of the players wanted have now started by giving Gareth Southgate problems he could have done without. This Nations League opener in Budapest saw England suffer their first non-shootout defeat since November 2020 but also, of greater concern, put in their worst performance in some time; maybe going back even longer.The 1-0 loss would have seemed all the more sour, given that Hungary’s admittedly superb performance was soundtracked by a very loud crowd, in a game that was officially “behind closed doors” due to previous racial abuse. Around...
WORLD
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Denis Kudla in Surbiton Trophy semi-final

Andy Murray’s hopes of winning a first tournament on British soil since 2016 ended in defeat in the Surbiton Trophy semi-final.Murray had not won at home since triumphing at the ATP Finals six years ago and the wait will go on after losing 5-7 7-6 (5) 6-3 to American Denis Kudla.Still, it was a good week of practice on the grass for Murray, who will now head to Germany to play in the Stuttgart Open next week before returning to London to play at Queen’s ahead of another SW19 campaign.Andy Murray loses out in the #SurbitonTrophy semi-finalDenis Kudla fought back...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Bale: No let-up against Ukraine with Wales seeking World Cup dream

Gareth Bale says he would make no apology to war-torn Ukrainians were Wales to deny them their World Cup dream, and suggested that his future does not rest on the outcome of Sunday’s play-off final.Bale, who says he has had “loads” of offers since his nine-year stay at Real Madrid came to an end, knows about the emotion that Ukraine will bring into the Cardiff clash given what is happening in their homeland.Ukraine has now been at war for more than 100 days since Russia invaded its territory in February, with horrific stories unfolding each day from the front line.Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen enhances reputation on England debut without reshaping the pecking order

It is two-thirds of the only World Cup-winning formula England ever found. Some 56 years after, West Ham famously conquered the footballing planet, Gareth Southgate emulated Alf Ramsey by looking to London’s East End. A first loss to Hungary in six decades during which the Mighty Magyars have rarely looked mighty suggests that West Ham alone is not a recipe for success. Ramsey, beaten 6-3 by a rather more celebrated Hungary side in his playing days, never played for England again after that historic humbling in 1953, though he acquired a greater fame in 1966. He chose a trio of...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Sweden
The Independent

Gareth Southgate blames Hungary heat for England’s opening Nations League loss

Gareth Southgate cited the Hungary heat as the main reason behind a sluggish England performance which lead to Nations League defeat in Budapest.Dominik Szoboszlai’s second-half penalty secured a 1-0 win for the hosts as England’s players were jeered for taking the knee before a match which, despite being played behind closed doors, was watched by a crowd in excess of 30,000.England, with debutant Jarrod Bowen the brightest of their attacking options, rarely threatened the Hungary goal and toiled for much of the contest with Southgate pointing to the weather as a contributing factor to a tepid display.The thoughts of the...
UEFA
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk reflects as Rhiannon Roberts weds – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 4.FootballVirgil Van Dijk reflected on his season.My season is done. A season that had tough moments, but most of all full of happy moments. Happy that I was able to contribute again, after being out for such a long time. I’m blessed and privileged and I really don’t take any of that for granted! pic.twitter.com/5cp6xmoDKa— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 4, 2022I will keep continuing to improve and to...
SOCCER
The Independent

Stuart Broad says Ben Stokes’ reprieve lifted England to hit back at Lord’s

Stuart Broad admitted the England dressing room was bouncing after a no-ball spared captain Ben Stokes and gave him the chance to reclaim the momentum in a thrilling first LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand.Fortunes have swung back and forth on multiple occasions over the course of three absorbing days at Lord’s, with a minor foot fault by Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme in the fourth innings shaping up to be one of the deciding moments.Home skipper Stokes chopped the seamer down into his stumps with just one run under his belt and was walking off the field in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ben Stokes and Joe Root put England in strong position against New Zealand

A huge slice of luck for birthday boy Ben Stokes and a classy innings from Joe Root moved England into a winning position on a gripping third day at the first LV= Insurance Test at Lord’s.Set 277 to win by New Zealand in Stokes’ first game as captain, England appeared to be heading towards another tame defeat when the new skipper fell to an ugly hack which briefly left the scoreboard reading 76 for five.But his dismissal for just one run was scrubbed from the records when replays showed Colin de Grandhomme overstepping, a no-ball that changed the shape of...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy