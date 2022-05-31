Meghan and Harry Hit New Low in U.K. Poll Before Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Ahead of their arrival in the UK this week, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended the lease on Frogmore Cottage for another year. HELLO! understands the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to keep hold of their five-bedroom home in a move that could suggest plans for more visits to the UK in the future. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have lived at Frogmore for the past two years, but the couple recently vacated the property so the Sussexes can stay there during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

