Meghan and Harry Hit New Low in U.K. Poll Before Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity has hit an all-time low in Britain days before they are due to arrive for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum...

ordinary citizen
4d ago

Having the mystery kid’s birthday during the Jubilee is so telling. The kid has know idea when it's birthday is. Stop the self aggrandising. The world gives two hoots about these two. They are just two court jesters running amok.

me1234
3d ago

Let’s change this narrative. Instead of focusing on these two - who are focused on their own little world and their skewed version of sacrifice- let’s focus on a woman who defines sacrifice- who lived through a world war. Who at 25 took on a vocation that would be about others. Never wavered. Did the job. Never complain. Never explain.

guest
3d ago

Support for the Queen? More like supporting themselves. They know this is the end for the Queen so they’re trying to get everything they can from her. Charles is on the fence because they’ll hold the kids over his head. William knows what they’re all about so hopefully he’ll rein weak push over Charles in. This transition is going to be interesting. Hopefully the Markles will be seen as they really are.

Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep permanent UK base – details

Ahead of their arrival in the UK this week, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended the lease on Frogmore Cottage for another year. HELLO! understands the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to keep hold of their five-bedroom home in a move that could suggest plans for more visits to the UK in the future. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have lived at Frogmore for the past two years, but the couple recently vacated the property so the Sussexes can stay there during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Meghan & Harry Reunite with the Fam, Kate Dons a Stunning Rewear & More

Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of June 2, 2022. In honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the royal family shared a brand-new portrait of Her Majesty that featured Windsor Castle’s Round Tower in the background. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.”
Hello Magazine

The Queen gives Prince Harry new medal following his return to the UK

The Queen has awarded Prince Harry a medal on his return to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee. The privately-funded medals are commemorative, in honour of the monarch's incredible 70-year reign, and have been distributed to both working and non-working members of the royal family. The gold medals are attached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family#Uk#U K Poll Before#Brits
The Independent

Jubliee – live: Queen pulls out of Epsom Derby as Lilibet celebrates first birthday

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby today after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.Buckingham Palace has confirmed that her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made when ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee service.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff,...
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Looks So Elegant in Navy Blue at the Trooping the Colour Parade

Although Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are keeping a low profile at this year's Trooping the Colour parade, the Duchess of Sussex still knows how to make an impactful fashion statement. Photos captured at the event show Meghan playing with Peter Phillips's daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla, as well...
Harper's Bazaar

The Platinum Jubilee in pictures

After months of preparation, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are finally here, celebrating the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne. Marked by a long four-day weekend in the UK, the milestone anniversary is being fêted up and down the country with parties and special events, from afternoon teas and outdoor picnics to a big Jubilee concert.
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Was Spotted During Trooping the Colour Goofing Off With These Royal Kids

Click here to read the full article. It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first time back at Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday, since leaving their roles as senior royals — and things are looking a bit different this time around. While Meghan and Harry posed with the rest of the royal family for those iconic balcony photos when they attended in 2018 and 2019, that honor (or duty, to see Prince Louis’ face tell it) is reserved for working members of the family only, so the Sussexes hung back during their 2022 visit. And it...
purewow.com

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
