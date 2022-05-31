ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Man Invites Every Hinge Match to Memorial Day BBQ: 'Legendary'

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After inviting 60+ dating app matches to a Memorial Day barbeque, the Reddit user said his only goal was to "have fun and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassidy Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Dating Online#Grilling#Memorial Day#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
96K+
Post
852M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy