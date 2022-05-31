Man Invites Every Hinge Match to Memorial Day BBQ: 'Legendary'
After inviting 60+ dating app matches to a Memorial Day barbeque, the Reddit user said his only goal was to "have fun and...www.newsweek.com
After inviting 60+ dating app matches to a Memorial Day barbeque, the Reddit user said his only goal was to "have fun and...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0