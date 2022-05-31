ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: Early risers glimpse final rehearsals for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Service personnel from the Royal Navy , British Army and Royal Air Force have conducted a final early morning rehearsal through London ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The colourful event will mark the finale of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

