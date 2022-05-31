ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dublin airport chaos continues as huge queues cause passengers to miss flights

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpIUn_0fvWidge00

The Irish prime minister Micheál Martin has said that the situation at Dublin airport over the weekend was "unacceptable" as queues stretched outside the building.

Airport staff told RTE that they had faced "abuse" from members of the public as more than 1,000 people missed their flights on Sunday (29 May).

“It’s not good enough and people should not be treated in that way...the Government is looking for a very clear plan to ensure that this type of thing doesn’t happen again," Martin told Newstalk.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travel chaos with flight cancellations and long delays as weekend rush home begins

Tens of thousands of passengers hoping to return to the UK at the end of the main half-term week face flight cancellations and long delays.Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has so far cancelled at least 42 flights to and from Gatwick, affecting an estimated 7,000 passengers.While most travellers were given several days’ warning and were able to rebook on other services, 14 easyJet departures from Gatwick airport have so far been cancelled on the morning. They include flights to Nice, Seville and Milan, and the return legs, plus three of the four departures to Amsterdam.Leanne Gorin told The Independent:...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Passengers told to avoid Tube on Monday during 24-hour RMT strike

London Underground is advising people not to travel on Monday because of a strike by thousands of workers in a dispute over jobs and pensions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 24 hours, crippling Tube services across the capital.Transport for London (TfL) said some train services will run but it expects severe disruption across the network from the start of service on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.Many stations, especially those in central and south London, will be closed, while stations that can be opened may only operate for limited periods.We know it’s going to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Travel chaos warned as rail and London Underground workers strike

London Underground has advised people not to travel on Monday, as thousands of workers are set to strike in a dispute over jobs and pensions.Tube services across the capital will be crippled as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) plan to walk out for 24 hours. Transport for London (TfL) said some train services will run but it expects severe disruption across the network from the start of service on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.Many stations, especially those in central and south London, will be closed, while stations that can be opened may only operate for limited...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Military members collapse during cathedral guard of honour

Two members of the military guard of honour collapsed while they waited to welcome members of the royal family and other guests to the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The two military personnel – one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and the other from the Royal Marines – appeared to lose consciousness while lining the steps up to the Great West Door of St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning.The member of the Royal Air Force, who was stationed to the far left of the door, fainted and fell flat on his back on the steps before regaining...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micheál Martin
The Independent

Body found in search for missing Bath woman

A woman’s body was discovered in Loch Ness, police have confirmed.The body was found at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, close to the A831 at Drumnadrochit.The family of Bilin Chen, who had been reported missing from Bath in England, have been informed but no formal identification has taken place.[xdelx]Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with her family.Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jubliee – live: Queen pulls out of Epsom Derby as Lilibet celebrates first birthday

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby today after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.Buckingham Palace has confirmed that her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made when ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee service.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff,...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The Queen gives Prince Harry new medal following his return to the UK

The Queen has awarded Prince Harry a medal on his return to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee. The privately-funded medals are commemorative, in honour of the monarch's incredible 70-year reign, and have been distributed to both working and non-working members of the royal family. The gold medals are attached...
U.K.
The Independent

British artist shot dead while shopping in Mexico ‘was in wrong place at wrong time’

A British artist shot dead in Mexico while on a trip to a supermarket was in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, his family has said.Ben Corser, a software engineer, was picking up groceries in a shop in Colima on 24 May when he was gunned down.Mr Corser, 37, from Cornwall, was sitting in a car on Camino Real Boulevard when he and two friends, Claudio and Alfredo, were murdered.His parents, former head teacher Andrew Corser and Lorraine Downes, and his brother Tom Corser, have arranged for his body to be returned to the UK for a funeral in St...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin Airport#Queues#Irish#Rte#Newstalk
The Independent

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator.Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK.Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children – with Prince Louis making quite an impression with his facial expressions.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a more low-profile appearance, with only a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Eugenie shares touching family jubilee celebration photos

Princess Eugenie has shared a touching photo of her family waving at the Queen’s platinum jubilee flyover.Eugenie, 32, is pictured standing with husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, who is holding their one-year-old son August.The smartly dressed trio are standing on a London rooftop waving to the aircraft, at what appeared to be a jubilee celebration party.The images posted to Instagram, which include a video of the Red Arrows flying over as cheering can be heard in the background, is captioned: “The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years.”Followers posted comments including “absolutely beautiful” and “look how big August has got, sharing in the celebrations of our gracious Queen on her platinum Jubilee celebrations”.Others filled the comments section with love heart emojis.The princess, the Queen’s granddaughter and the daughter of the Duke of York, is 12th in line to the throne.Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, a bar manager, married in 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.In February 2021 she gave birth to August at the Portland Hospital in London.He was christened in November at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park at a private service attended by the Queen.
WORLD
The Independent

George and Charlotte impress at Jubilee concert rehearsals in Cardiff

Prince George and Princess Charlotte impressed crowds at Cardiff Castle with their music and technical skills during rehearsals for a Platinum Jubilee concert set to take place in the grounds.The royal youngsters joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the capital city on Saturday, but stole the show as they had a go at conducting the orchestra and playing with the stage lighting and sound.The surprise visit was the siblings’ first official outing in Wales.Charlotte, seven, who wore a smart navy frock coat and blue Mary Jane shoes with white ankle socks, was offered a chance to...
WORLD
The Independent

Meghan Markle wears navy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Platinum Jubilee appearance

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in London today.The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.Towards the end of the parade, she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress which she paired with a large, white hat accessoried with a navy bow that is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.The mother-of-two doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s hat sold out of store just hours after platinum jubilee appearance

The hat worn by Meghan Markle at the Queen’s platinum jubilee has already sold out of stores despite making only a brief appearance in London today.The Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by her husband Prince Harry, was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress as she watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office.Markle, 40, paired the dress with a large brim boater hat featuring a navy blue ribbon, which was designed by British milliner Stephen Jones. The “Granville” hat is handmade from sinamay tulle and grosgrain ribbon and is priced at £1,344 ($1,686.66).According to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace.Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.The Windsors – as many as 40 of them out in force – joined in whole-heartedly with the chorus during Sir Rod Stewart’s rendition of the hit anthem Sweet Caroline as the words were projected onto the screen,...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
The Independent

In Pictures: George and Charlotte in Cardiff while Anne goes to the races

Members of the royal family have been attending events across the UK while the Queen rested in Windsor on the third day of her Jubilee celebrations.While the Earl and Duchess of Wessex travelled to Northern Ireland, William and Kate took their eldest children to Cardiff for their first official visit to Wales.The Cambridges visited Cardiff Castle to meet the performers and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds.Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched rehearsals and met some of the acts taking part, including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler. Their younger brother Prince Louis,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jubilee - live: Platinum Party at the Palace begins with surprise sketch of the Queen and Paddington

The Platinum Party of the Palace has begun with a surprise pre-recorded sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington bear.Kicking off the performances is Queen + Adam Lambert with a rousing renditon of “We Will Rock You” - with the Queen joining in via teacup.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will miss the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday evening, as they celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday “privately” in Windsor.Other royal family members are attendance of the star-studded performance include the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth plays ‘We will rock you’ on a tea cup with Paddington Bear for Jubilee party

Queen Elizabeth showed off her acting skills and even played We Will Rock You on her teacup in a pre-recorded segment shown to viewers before the concert at Buckingham Palace.The Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishsaw, in a skit aired by BBC where she is drinking tea with the famous character.The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby as Barry the Security Guard, saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.It ended with him wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee” and thanking her “for everything”.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Crowd sings Sweet Caroline in front of Buckingham Palace for Queen’s Platinum JubileeCharles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum JubileePortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrations
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jubilee concert: The Queen shows off ‘cute’ acting skills with Paddington skit for BBC concert

The Queen’s platinum jubilee concert, titled Platinum Party at the Palace, was kickstarted in heartwarming fashion.As musicians, including Alicia Keys and Georga Ezra, prepared to perform at the BBC event, a pre-recorded segment was shown to viewers in which the Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.In a similar vein to the segment she filmed alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond for the London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012, this new clip saw the Queen showcase her acting skills opposite the CGI character. The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby in character as Barry the Security...
WORLD
The Independent

Fire engulfs Moscow business center, people feared trapped

At least least two people have been rushed to hospital after a massive fire engulfed a business center in western Moscow Friday amid fears that several people could still be be trapped inside.Russian emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire.They said 125 people were rescued from the building, and crews searched for anyone else who might still be inside. Russia's newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.Authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely having ignited the blaze. Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy