ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

China’s Zheng Qinwen says severe menstrual cramps ruined her hopes for French Open: ‘Wish I was a man’

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXbmL_0fvWiZ6c00

Chinese player Zheng Qinwen put up a tough fight against the world’s number one tennis player, but the debutant’s dream of competing in the French Open came to an end on Monday due to acute menstrual cramps.

Zheng, 19, failed to reach the French Open quarter-finals after Poland ’s Iga Swiatek won 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 for her 32nd straight victory.

The teenager, who was making her French Open debut, had already injured her right leg .

"It’s just girls’ things, you know. The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain on the first day. And I couldn’t go against my nature,” she told reporters.

"I wish I can be a man on court, but I cannot in that moment...I really wish I can be (a) man (so) that I don’t have to suffer from this."

But despite her pains, the Chinese rising star took a set of world number one and Poland’s 2020 champion for the first time in the last 10 matches at the Roland Garros in Paris.

The world number 74 had to take two medical timeouts to strap her injured right leg early in the second set of the play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMSN1_0fvWiZ6c00

Zheng struggled to move across the baseline, losing her momentum with the thigh strappings after the treatment, which led to a one-sided second set.

Her performance marginally improved in the third set after she got her strappings stripped off but the frustrated Chinese player appeared to be struggling as she committed errors.

This gave Swiatek two break points at 2-1 to seal her victory in the decider after three hours of agonising play to her opponent on the court.

“The leg made it tough,” added Zheng. “But that compared to the stomach was easy. I cannot play my tennis because the stomach was too much painful. I really give my best on court, it’s just tough.”

Swiatek, who had not dropped a set since 23 April when she lost to Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova, praised her Chinese opponent for “amazing tennis”.

“I was surprised with some of her shots, her top spin was amazing. Huge congrats to her. I am happy to come back after a frustrating first set when I had the lead.”

Swiatek reached the French Open quarter-finals for a third successive year and now has the third best winning streak this century with her 32 match wins .

She now faces world number 11 of the USA to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
The Independent

China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’

China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the West continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cramps#Chinese#The Roland Garros
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Nadal downs Djokovic in late-night epic to reach 15th French Open semi-final

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
TENNIS
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Researchers find world’s largest plant in Australia after mistaking it for giant underwater meadow

The world’s largest known plant that has grown underwater for thousands of years has been found by scientists who made the discovery only after realising they mistook it for a giant underwater meadow.The coverage area of the plant could possibly span 200 sq km (77 sq miles) of ribbon weed meadows, which is an area slightly larger than the city of Glasgow, more than three times the size of Manhattan island or an area the size of 20,000 rugby fields.The plant itself is a single clone of the Posidonia australis seagrass that is 180km long, making it the largest...
WORLD
Harper's Bazaar

The Platinum Jubilee in pictures

After months of preparation, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are finally here, celebrating the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne. Marked by a long four-day weekend in the UK, the milestone anniversary is being fêted up and down the country with parties and special events, from afternoon teas and outdoor picnics to a big Jubilee concert.
WORLD
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall

Rafael Nadal reached the final of the French Open after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire injured.In distressing scenes at Roland Garros, German third seed Zverev fell and twisted his ankle at the end of the second set, yelling in pain as Nadal rushed around the net to help.Zverev was helped to his feet but taken off the court in a wheelchair for treatment.After five minutes the 25-year-old re-emerged on crutches to inform the umpire that he could not continue.The crowd on Philippe-Chatrier – fiercely pro-Nadal as usual – rose to salute the world number three as his latest...
TENNIS
The Independent

China blocks moves to step up protection of emperor penguins

China has blocked efforts to step up protection of emperor penguins that are increasingly threatened by the effects global warming is having on their natural habitat in Antarctica, officials said Friday.Dozens of countries had backed giving the world's largest penguins special protection status at a 10-day meeting in Berlin of parties to the Antarctic Treaty. The treaty was forged in 1959 to ensure that the continent remains the preserve of science, and free of arms.“An overwhelming majority of parties held the opinion that there is sufficient scientific evidence for the species to be put under the special protection,” the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

French Open 2022 LIVE: Protestor ties themselves to net during Rudd vs Cilic match after shock Zverev injury

The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was interrupted by a protestor who tied themselves to the net on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Midway through the third set of the match, the protestor, who was wearing a white t-shirt displaying the message, ‘We have 1028 days left’ jumped onto the court and attached herself to the net.Security were slow to react to the situation and the players were taken off the court as the match was suspended. The individual was eventally removed from the net and after a delay of around 10 minutes, the players returned to the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Pakistan reports 7th polio case of this year amid outbreak

Pakistani health authorities on Friday confirmed the seventh case of polio so far this year, saying it was registered in the country's former Taliban stronghold in the northwest, a region bordering Afghanistan. The outbreak, after the first polio case of 2022 was registered in the same region in April, is a blow to the Islamic nation's efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children. All seven cases have been reported in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where the government has launched an investigating into the outbreak. Parents in the region often...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

678K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy