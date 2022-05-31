ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Two inseparable homeless dogs got married in a chapel with a bubble machine

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

True love comes in all different forms of life - as two shelter dogs have proven after they were married in a mini chapel with a bubble made specially to mark the occasion.

The Chihuahuas, nine-year-old Peanut and three-year-old Cashew developed a budding relationship after they met at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) in Bexar County, Texas.

Their families surrendered the pups in April 2022 as they could no longer look after them.

The newlyweds first met in the SAHS after both were there to receive dental surgeries and had an instant connection.

In a bid to find forever homes for Peanut and Cashew and after noticing their developing relationship, staff organised the wedding ceremony which took place on May 18.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Of course, the doggos were dressed up for the event, and a chapel was made especially along with a red carpet flanked with dog-shaped hedges.

Lucia Almanza, a Public Relations Associate at SAHS, said: "The ceremony was to celebrate their love and recovery journey.

"Their small, intimate wedding day was shared with staff, volunteers and our closest friends.

"The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course!"

She added: "A couple of days before we had some volunteers who constructed Peanut and Cashew their very own chapel in their own time, complete with a bubble machine for added fun for the dogs."

Although Peanut and Cashew are available to be adopted individually, Lucia also said it is hoped by staff that the husband and wife are kept together to enjoy married life.

The San Antonio Humane Society is a non-profit, no-kill organization that was founded in 1952.

Every year SAHS shelters, medically treats and rehabilitates thousands of dogs and cats who remain in their care until adopted.

Additional SWNS reporting by Jessica Hehir-Smith.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

The Last Resort: For the ill and elderly, boarding homes can be a refuge. Or a hell.

→Read the article here. Watch KSAT News at 6:30 p.m. to see the full story, including an interview with Foster. The proposition is usually this simple: Someone approaches an elderly person or someone with a mental illness. Sometimes that person is in a hospital and not responding well to treatment, or actually dying. And this is the offer: in exchange for payment, often your social security or disability benefits check, you can come and stay at their home, they will feed you, provide you a space to live in, and take care of you.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Bexar County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Bexar County, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Society
Bexar County, TX
Pets & Animals
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
CBS Austin

Dog receives treatment after getting tossed out of vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Animal Shelter said they received a report of a dog getting tossed out of a vehicle. When he was found, the dog was in a box. He was unable to move and was completely covered in ants. He also suffered in what the shelter refers to as one of the worst cases of excessive matting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Shelter Dogs#Sahs
vigourtimes.com

Teacher shares sad ‘reality’ of life in US schools: Hiding spots

The reality of teaching in the wake of tragedy. A Texas educator is rending hearts online after sharing the harrowing “reality” of teaching in wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. A video detailing her experience teaching post-tragedy currently boasts 14.2 million views on TikTok.
UVALDE, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Thumping good times coming to Luling

Downtown Luling is the place to be June 23-26 as folks from near and far gather to celebrate the 69th annual Luling Watermelon Thump. A tradition that started in 1954 to honor the area agricultural producers, the Thump has gained popularity as one of the top small-town festivals in the nation. With World Championship seedspitting in the unique indoor spitting arena known as the “spitway,” to parade, food galore, carnival, melon eating, giant melon auction, car show, exhibitor’s market and top notch touring musical acts, the Thump is definitely a destination to be experienced.
LULING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
seguintoday.com

Local church delivers record donation to food pantry

(Seguin) — A local church that set the record in December for donating the largest food donation to the Christian Cupboard has again stepped up to the plate to surpass its original record of 42,000 pounds. Thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the cupboard recently...
newsrebeat.com

A week after the murder, Uvalde buried his dead

A week after the massacre committed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, which shocked America, the small Texan town that still traumatized its first young victims on Tuesday, torn between pain and anger. The funeral of 19 children and 2 teachers, who died on May 24 under...
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy