Two inseparable homeless dogs got married in a chapel with a bubble machine

True love comes in all different forms of life - as two shelter dogs have proven after they were married in a mini chapel with a bubble made specially to mark the occasion.

The Chihuahuas, nine-year-old Peanut and three-year-old Cashew developed a budding relationship after they met at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) in Bexar County, Texas.

Their families surrendered the pups in April 2022 as they could no longer look after them.

The newlyweds first met in the SAHS after both were there to receive dental surgeries and had an instant connection.

In a bid to find forever homes for Peanut and Cashew and after noticing their developing relationship, staff organised the wedding ceremony which took place on May 18.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Of course, the doggos were dressed up for the event, and a chapel was made especially along with a red carpet flanked with dog-shaped hedges.

Lucia Almanza, a Public Relations Associate at SAHS, said: "The ceremony was to celebrate their love and recovery journey.

"Their small, intimate wedding day was shared with staff, volunteers and our closest friends.

"The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course!"

She added: "A couple of days before we had some volunteers who constructed Peanut and Cashew their very own chapel in their own time, complete with a bubble machine for added fun for the dogs."

Although Peanut and Cashew are available to be adopted individually, Lucia also said it is hoped by staff that the husband and wife are kept together to enjoy married life.

The San Antonio Humane Society is a non-profit, no-kill organization that was founded in 1952.

Every year SAHS shelters, medically treats and rehabilitates thousands of dogs and cats who remain in their care until adopted.

Additional SWNS reporting by Jessica Hehir-Smith.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.