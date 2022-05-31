FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Hardin and Karah Kennedy

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Miguel Arguello will be graduating from Southeast Guilford High School. Congratulations, Miguel!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Natalia Vasquez will be graduating from Glenn High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Zachary Ferrell will be graduating from Trinity High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Wesley Stewart will be graduating from North Davidson High School. Congratulations, Wesley!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Mary Grace Wallace will be graduating from Southeast Guilford High School. Congratulations, Mary!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Sophie Breckenridge will be graduating from North Davidson High School. Congratulations, Sophie!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Kylie Vaughan will be graduating from Randleman High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Ethan Burris will be graduating from Western Alamance High School. Congratulations, Ethan!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Dillon Law will be graduating from Southern Alamance High School. Congratulations, Dillon!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Benton Felton will be graduating from Dudley High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Joya Gray will be graduating from Penn-Griffin School for the Arts & GTCC. Congratulations, Joya!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Andrew Hedrick will be graduating from North Davidson High School. Congratulations, Andrew!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Alexa Gonzalez will be graduating from Jordan Matthews High School. Congratulations, Alexa!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Kaitlyn Vickers will be graduating from High Point Christian Academy. Congratulations, Kaitlyn!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The daughter of Haitian immigrants, 17-year-old Wilnedia Flourves said her home was full of love but often struggled financially. “Since my mother didn’t have the opportunity to work, I felt like I had to take on that extra responsibility to pay for things and save for school,” said Wilnedia.
Surry Central senior Kade Norman is joined by Golden Eagle teammates at his college signing. Kade Norman is surrounded by past coaches at his college signing. Kade Norman takes a bow after hitting a home run against Wilkes Central. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central High School senior Kade...
We need you! Write about the fun things you're doing with your family and make money! You can even earn free tickets to shows and fun destinations!. Are you looking for fun ways to be more involved in our community?. Would you like to write about and photograph a local...
DOBSON — Seventeen Surry Community College students recently graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, and 20 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing (LPN-ADN) program. An additional three students graduated with an ADN from the Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) Collaborative program. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this week's segment of "Go Lanie" WXII's Lanie Pope spends some time at NASCAR's first and longest-running weekly race track at Bowman Gray Stadium, better known as "The Madhouse." Click the video player above to see what happens when Lanie suits up for a ride...
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s some good news for barbecue fans: the Lexington Barbecue Festival is back! The 38th Lexington Barbecue Festival will be held this year on Saturday Oct. 22 in uptown Lexington. Admission is free, and you’ll also be able to check out arts and crafts vendors. The barbecue festival’s Facebook page has […]
Comments / 0