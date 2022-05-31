ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Early voting in South Carolina begins Tuesday

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina begins regular early voting across the state for the first time ever Tuesday. In-person absentee voting was replaced after Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill into law allowing anyone to cast a ballot without an excuse for the first two...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

NC Governor Cooper proclaims June 3 Gun Violence Awareness Day

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in an effort to raise awareness and remember the lives of those lost to gun violence. Governor Cooper said Gun Violence Awareness Day was inspired by Hadiya Pendleton who would have celebrated her 25th...
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

SC National Guard who refuse COVID-19 vaccine required to turn in equipment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina National Guard confirmed Thursday that soldiers and airmen who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine are being required to turn in their equipment this month. In August 2021, the Secretary of Defense directed all service members including active, reserve and National Guard to receive...
MILITARY
FOX Carolina

Moms Demand Action urges Lindsey Graham to support gun safety measures

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Activist group Moms Demand Action was at the Golden Corner regional office for Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday, calling for the lawmaker to vote on gun safety legislation. Moms Demand Action has volunteer chapters in each state across the country fighting to reduce gun violence...
PENDLETON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Berea High School back in class after evacuating Thursday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students were evacuated at Berea High School after construction crews hit a gas line Thursday morning, according to Greenville County Schools officials. We’re told crews were working outside when an underground gas line was hit. As a matter of routine, the fire department and Piedmont...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hot & humid with better storm chances today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another hot and humid day is ahead for Thursday, and a better chance for storms is coming with it. A slow-moving cold front over western Kentucky and Tennessee will track toward the mountains later today, stirring up a round of scattered thunderstorms that will impact that area during the first half of the afternoon. From there, a few isolated storms will stray into the upstate through early-evening, packing some heavy downpours and gusty winds. An isolated severe storm is possible, with a low chance for damaging winds, so make sure to keep an eye on the skies! Highs will climb into the mid 80s for across the mountains again, with another round of low to mid 90s on tap for the upstate and northeast Georgia.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man tries his luck on scratch off and wins big

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Michael Hess of Waynesville tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The lottery said Hess bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from the Southeast Energy on South Main Street in Waynesville. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.
FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina upgrades signal to ‘Next Generation’ of TV

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina News along with other stations in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson area are upgrading to the new ATSC 3.0 standard, commonly called NEXTGEN TV on Thursday. NEXTGEN TV combines the over-the-air broadcast signal with the internet. Benefits of ATSC 3.0 include:. Brilliant Video - With NEXTGEN...
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
FOX Carolina

Official: Firefighter hurt in fire at apartment complex in Taylors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wade Hampton Fire Department responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Taylors. The fire happened in a unit at an apartment complex at 100 Buttercup Way and was extinguished relatively quickly, according to the department. Residents of three of six units could not immediately return due to damage by smoke or fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy