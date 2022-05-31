Early voting in South Carolina begins Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another hot and humid day is ahead for Thursday, and a better chance for storms is coming with it. A slow-moving cold front over western Kentucky and Tennessee will track toward the mountains later today, stirring up a round of scattered thunderstorms that will impact that area during the first half of the afternoon. From there, a few isolated storms will stray into the upstate through early-evening, packing some heavy downpours and gusty winds. An isolated severe storm is possible, with a low chance for damaging winds, so make sure to keep an eye on the skies! Highs will climb into the mid 80s for across the mountains again, with another round of low to mid 90s on tap for the upstate and northeast Georgia.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO