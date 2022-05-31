Good Morning PA - Mary Mother of God Parish

A gateway to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton goes above and beyond its famed TV reputation, offering visitors access to historic sites, cultural centers and plenty of local charm. The town’s tourist attractions venture off the beaten path, highlighting the industrial era, railroad lore and the region’s identity as a coal mining...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In Tuesday's Talkback 16, we have an array of comments on everything from the national anthem, and there being no such thing as weather anymore because Scott canceled it. Oh, and one caller just wants to make us smile and groom ourselves. But first, there's...
The Community Theatre League in Williamsport presents the 2022 Ray of Light Awards. Celebrating excellence on stage in central Pennsylvania, the CTL reveals the winners of 28 awards. WNEP-TV's Jackie Lewandoski hosts the extravaganza! It will air on WNEP2, and live stream on wnep.com. After it airs, you can see...
PITTSTON, Pa. - An attempted homicide was reported at a shopping center in Luzerne County Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Police say several shots were fired near the Walmart on Route 315 in Pittston. That's between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. The road was closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as police...
PITTSTON, Pa. — We are learning more about Wednesday's shooting that caused quite the commotion for everyone in a busy shopping plaza in Pittston Township, Luzerne County, as police searched for the suspect. Officials in Pennsylvania say that suspect was first being pursued by state police in New Jersey.
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — It takes a team from FenceONE to layout a fence in this West Wyoming backyard. But to get the team here to install, it only took one phone call for Jackie Shefler. "I thought it was gonna be a whole run through and a lot...
PITTSTON — This June marks the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes’s devastation of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and WVIA will commemorate the day with “Agnes 50,” a multi-platform initiative that will explore the events of June 23, 1972, as well as the response in the years after. The...
PITTSTON TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona with attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside a nail salon business Wednesday afternoon. Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., was captured during a massive police manhunt when a trooper spotted him walking about one-half...
The West End Volunteer Firemen’s Festival returns to the fairgrounds in Gilbert this Thursday through Saturday. “We want people to come out and have fun listening to the bands. This is the first big event for our four departments in a while,” said Jeff Weiss, president of West End Fire Company. “This is our second festival.”
STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are […]
Turoni, a board-certified nurse practitioner, soon began a quest, seeking a solution that would keep high-quality health care close at hand for her immediate neighbors and others in the North Pocono School District. She dug into local demographics to demonstrate the community’s need. She talked with health care professionals and...
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — The person killed in a deadly crash Thursday night in the Poconos has been identified. Police say Jose Rodriguez Senior crashed his motorcycle, losing control, hitting another vehicle, and then was thrown from the bike. This happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday where Route...
RED ROCK, Pa. — The hot temperatures this week have a lot of you looking for ways to cool off. Just the sight of a waterfall can help with that. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to Sullivan County to explore a beauty that's often overshadowed by other falls nearby.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — With temperatures above 90 degrees in parts of Central Pennsylvania, Tuesday was one of the hottest days of the year. It was a good day to be at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg. People were happy to cool off on and around the "Sklooosh." "I...
Despite warnings against it, some people try to drive through flooded roadways. It happened Wednesday night in Scranton. Officials say two vehicles became stranded in high water along Olive Street and Penn Avenue. They had to be removed. The occupants were able to get out safely. You're reminded if you come across standing water, turn around, don't drown.
DALLAS (AP) — A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused more than $5 million in damage, including smashing three ancient Greek artifacts before he was arrested, police said. Brian Hernandez, 21, is charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000, which is...
