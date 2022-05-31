Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico late this week. Florida could feel impact

The first tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season could emerge from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha.

A tropical depression could develop in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico or northwestern Caribbean Sea late in the week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the 8 p.m. advisory from the Hurricane Center, the system has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next five days and a 40 percent chance over the next two days.

The first name on the list of Atlantic tropical storms for the 2022 season is Alex.

While it's still too early to determine where it will go, showers and thunderstorms, as well as winds, are forecast to increase for some areas of the southern and central Gulf going into the upcoming weekend. Heavy rain could impact Florida by late this week and into the weekend.

Hurricane Agatha made landfall on Mexico’s southwestern coast around 5 p.m. Monday as a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said.

Agatha's remnants were forecast to bring heavy rainfall to southeastern Mexico over the next day or two.

The last advisory on Agatha was issued by the Hurricane Center at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 p.m.:

What's out there and where is it?

A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days, partially related to the remnants of Agatha from the eastern Pacific.

Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, this system could become a tropical depression while it moves northeast over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

According to the NHC, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

How likely is it to strengthen?

Formation chance through 48 hours: medium, 40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: medium, 70 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Meteorologists say there is already some risk the tropical feature could approach Florida and the Bahamas next week, according to AccuWeather.

However, "there is a remote chance that if development holds off until after June 5, an area of high pressure forecast to slide across the southeastern U.S. could direct any tropical system toward Texas later next week," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next few days, spreading across South Florida, the Florida Keys and western Cuba by the end of the week.

Forecasters urged all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

What impact could Florida see?

"Steering breezes could guide the system on a path that could take drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms across portions of western Cuba, the Florida Keys, the Florida Peninsula and later the Bahamas," Pastelok said.

"Once the center of the system moves away from the Yucatan Peninsula and perhaps avoids Cuba, it could grow strong near Florida," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

"Impacts from torrential downpours and flooding could then be joined by building seas and dangerous surf as well as the potential for damaging winds."

National Weather Service offices in South and Southwest Florida started Tuesday to notify residents the system was something to monitor.

NWS-Miami warned residents very heavy rainfall was possible late this weekend and into the weekend.

While there is uncertainty on where the system could go, NWS-Tampa agreed that additional rainfall is likely for some part of the Florida peninsula.

Models differ on where and when the system — or whether — the system will approach the state. One model, GFS, puts the system farther south than the ECMWF, which continues to bring a stronger system toward and across the Florida peninsula by Saturday.

NWS-Key West said models suggest the remnant low near the Yucatan will strengthen as it drives northeast toward Florida and the Keys. For now, rain chances could peak Friday and Friday night for the Keys.

