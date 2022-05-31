ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

By Luca Carraro
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 125 (2022) Cite this article. River networks' universal fractal structure not only defines their hydrology and connectivity, but has also profound biological consequences, especially regarding stability and persistence of organismal populations. While rivers' scaling features are captured by Optimal Channel Networks, knowledge on...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The Na/K-ATPase oxidant amplification loop regulates aging

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26768-9, published online 26 June 2018. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity among the following:. DNP blot images in Figs. 3h (H2O2"‰+"‰pNaKtide group), S1a (both lanes in Y group and left lane in O"‰+"‰WD"‰+"‰P group) and S2a (OB...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adversarial domain translation networks for integrating large-scale atlas-level single-cell datasets

The rapid emergence of large-scale atlas-level single-cell RNA-seq datasets presents remarkable opportunities for broad and deep biological investigations through integrative analyses. However, harmonizing such datasets requires integration approaches to be not only computationally scalable, but also capable of preserving a wide range of fine-grained cell populations. We have created Portal, a unified framework of adversarial domain translation to learn harmonized representations of datasets. When compared to other state-of-the-art methods, Portal achieves better performance for preserving biological variation during integration, while achieving the integration of millions of cells, in minutes, with low memory consumption. We show that Portal is widely applicable to integrating datasets across different samples, platforms and data types. We also apply Portal to the integration of cross-species datasets with limited shared information among them, elucidating biological insights into the similarities and divergences in the spermatogenesis process among mouse, macaque and human.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microbes in the built environment

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged scientists and the general population to think more than ever before about how we interact with microbes in our indoor spaces. Research investigating transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has advanced our knowledge significantly in the last two years. However, indoor and built environment microbiomes are extremely complex polymicrobial systems. We have barely scratched the surface in our understanding of the microbial inhabitants of our indoor and urban spaces. The Microbes in the Built Environment Collection showcases recent research in this important topic around the globe.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Science#Ecol#Network Topology#River Basin#Res#Optimal Channel Networks#Ecohydrological
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Enzyme Shows Potential for New Renewable Energy Source

New artificial enzyme breaks down tough, woody lignin. Research shows promise for developing a new renewable energy source. A new artificial enzyme has demonstrated it can chew through lignin, the tough polymer that helps woody plants maintain their structure. Lignin also stores tremendous potential for renewable energy and materials. Reporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New flexible and tough superelastic metal alloy shows promise in biomedical applications

A research group has revealed a cobalt-chromium-based biomaterial that mimics the flexibility of human bones and possesses excellent wear resistance. The new biomaterial could be used for implants such as hip or knee joint replacements and bone plates, alleviating problems associated with conventional implant materials. Details of their research were...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum coherence on selectivity and transport of ion channels

Recently, it has been suggested that ion channel selectivity filter may exhibit quantum coherence, which may be appropriate to explain ion selection and conduction processes. Potassium channels play a vital role in many physiological processes. One of their main physiological functions is the efficient and highly selective transfer of K+ ions through the membranes into the cells. To do this, ion channels must be highly selective, allowing only certain ions to pass through the membrane, while preventing the others. The present research is an attempt to investigate the relationship between hopping rate and maintaining coherence in ion channels. Using the Lindblad equation to describe a three-level system, the results in different quantum regimes are examined. We studied the distillable coherence and the second order coherence function of the system. The oscillation of distillable coherence from zero, after the decoherence time, and also the behavior of the coherence function clearly show the point that the system is coherent in ion channels with high throughput rates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Microcomb-driven silicon photonic systems

Microcombs have sparked a surge of applications over the past decade, ranging from optical communications to metrology1,2,3,4. Despite their diverse deployment, most microcomb-based systems rely on a large amount of bulky elements and equipment to fulfil their desired functions, which is complicated, expensive and power consuming. By contrast, foundry-based silicon photonics (SiPh) has had remarkable success in providing versatile functionality in a scalable and low-cost manner5,6,7, but its available chip-based light sources lack the capacity for parallelization, which limits the scope of SiPh applications. Here we combine these two technologies by using a power-efficient and operationally simple aluminium-gallium-arsenide-on-insulator microcomb source to drive complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor SiPh engines. We present two important chip-scale photonic systems for optical data transmission and microwave photonics, respectively. A microcomb-based integrated photonic data link is demonstrated, based on a pulse-amplitude four-level modulation scheme with a two-terabit-per-second aggregate rate, and a highly reconfigurable microwave photonic filter with a high level of integration is constructed using a time-stretch approach. Such synergy of a microcomb and SiPh integrated components is an essential step towards the next generation of fully integrated photonic systems.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Learning binds new inputs into functional synaptic clusters via spinogenesis

Learning induces the formation of new excitatory synapses in the form of dendritic spines, but their functional properties remain unknown. Here, using longitudinal in vivo two-photon imaging and correlated electron microscopy of dendritic spines in the motor cortex of mice during motor learning, we describe a framework for the formation, survival and resulting function of new, learning-related spines. Specifically, our data indicate that the formation of new spines during learning is guided by the potentiation of functionally clustered preexisting spines exhibiting task-related activity during earlier sessions of learning. We present evidence that this clustered potentiation induces the local outgrowth of multiple filopodia from the nearby dendrite, locally sampling the adjacent neuropil for potential axonal partners, likely via targeting preexisting presynaptic boutons. Successful connections are then selected for survival based on co-activity with nearby task-related spines, ensuring that the new spine preserves functional clustering. The resulting locally coherent activity of new spines signals the learned movement. Furthermore, we found that a majority of new spines synapse with axons previously unrepresented in these dendritic domains. Thus, learning involves the binding of new information streams into functional synaptic clusters to subserve learned behaviors.
SCIENCE
Bloomberg

Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shrink

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The Federal Reserve is about to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet, deploying a second tool along side higher interest rates to curb inflation, though officials don’t know just how effective it will be.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Activation network mapping for integration of heterogeneous fMRI findings

Functional neuroimaging techniques have been widely used to probe the neural substrates of facial emotion processing in healthy people. However, findings are largely inconsistent across studies. Here, we introduce a new technique termed activation network mapping to examine whether heterogeneous functional magnetic resonance imaging findings localize to a common network for emotion processing. First, using the existing method of activation likelihood estimation meta-analysis, we showed that individual-brain-based reproducibility was low across studies. Second, using activation network mapping, we found that network-based reproducibility across these same studies was higher. Validation analysis indicated that the activation network mapping-localized network aligned with stimulation sites, structural abnormalities and brain lesions that disrupt facial emotion processing. Finally, we verified the generality of the activation network mapping technique by applying it to another cognitive process, that is, rumination. Activation network mapping may potentially be broadly applicable to localize brain networks of cognitive functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Generative aptamer discovery using RaptGen

Nucleic acid aptamers are generated by an in vitro molecular evolution method known as systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX). Various candidates are limited by actual sequencing data from an experiment. Here we developed RaptGen, which is a variational autoencoder for in silico aptamer generation. RaptGen exploits a profile hidden Markov model decoder to represent motif sequences effectively. We showed that RaptGen embedded simulation sequence data into low-dimensional latent space on the basis of motif information. We also performed sequence embedding using two independent SELEX datasets. RaptGen successfully generated aptamers from the latent space even though they were not included in high-throughput sequencing. RaptGen could also generate a truncated aptamer with a short learning model. We demonstrated that RaptGen could be applied to activity-guided aptamer generation according to Bayesian optimization. We concluded that a generative method by RaptGen and latent representation are useful for aptamer discovery.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Decentralized ID offers a human approach to identity in cyberspace

The nature of the digital world is that organizations, people, software, and devices are connected. This is what enables digital experiences, from business analytics to gaming and shopping. But with millions of digital interactions happening every second, we’ve reached a scale that is difficult to comprehend, with almost limitless interdependencies....
INTERNET

