An automated auroral detection system using deep learning: real-time operation in TromsÃ¸, Norway

Is there sound in space? New audio released from NASA provides some insight – and the answer is haunting. The audio, released on May 4, is that of a black hole from the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, a massive space structure that's 11 million light-years across and located about 240 million light-years away from Earth. Astronomers created the audible sound by recording the pressure waves that the black hole sent through the cluster's hot gas. In their original form, those waves cannot be heard by the human ear, so scientists extracted the sound waves and scaled them up by 57 and 58 octaves.

ASTRONOMY ・ 21 DAYS AGO