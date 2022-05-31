ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, IL

'He's just an animal': Dynamic senior shortstop has Morton baseball rolling

By John Komosa
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVAtz_0fvWepbc00

MORTON — Beau Durbin pours his heart and soul into the game of baseball every time he puts on his Morton uniform.

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior shortstop put together an incredible regular season for the Potters (29-7). Durbin finished with a .486 batting average, six home runs, 11 doubles, 43 RBIs, 50 runs and 23 stolen bases. His performance in the postseason has been even more remarkable.

Durbin had a triple, four RBIs and scored twice in an 11-7 Class 3A regional semifinal win over Limestone. On Saturday, he helped power host Morton to a 14-4 win over East Peoria to claim the regional championship . Durbin was 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Morton will face Rock Island in a sectional semifinal at Washington, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“I just try to stay up the middle and get good pitches that I can hit," Durbin said. "I always work counts, and try not to swing at anything bad early on."

All the scores: 2022 IHSA baseball state tournament schedule, scores, pairings for the Peoria area

East Peoria led 4-0 after one inning of the regional final, but an RBI single from Durbin in the bottom of the second tied the game 4-4 — and was the spark that Morton needed. Ethan Hurst (3 RBIs) and Braylan Smith (2 RBIs) each had home runs, while Tate Roley (3 RBIs), Thomas Krueger (RBI) and Nolan Turner each added two hits.

“Now is the right time (for our team) to get hot," Durbin said. "So now we just have to keep going.”

Morton coach Jesse Crawford has loved having Durbin on his team due to his strong work ethic, leadership and dedication. Crawford likes his "swagger and confidence," and said Durbin meets the standards of an “all-time great” Morton baseball player. That's saying something for a program with a pair of state championships to go with a runner-up trophy, five sectionals and 12 regionals.

“We have a very young team, and Beau just has that calming effect on our pitchers,” Crawford said. “I’ve been doing this for 17 years, and (Beau) would start somewhere on the field on my all-time team. He’s just an animal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILsmL_0fvWepbc00

Vote for athlete of the week: Nominees from Dunlap, Limestone, Washington, Illini Bluffs

Crawford said players like Durbin and Thomas Krueger have consistently come up big in big games for Morton, which took second in the Mid-Illini Conference and then added its fourth regional since 2017.

"These guys," Crawford said, "are breaking all-time offensive stat records in Morton school history."

Durbin credits a lot of his success to conditioning from basketball season. Durbin, an all-state point guard, is one of the fastest guys on the floor and prides himself on his hustle, something that translates to baseball, as well.

“It keeps me in shape, and helps add speed,” Durbin added. “Speed is a huge part for me in baseball (like basketball), I try to stretch singles into doubles. But basketball keeps me busy and keeps my mind on sports.”

5 to watch: Here are 5 breakout high school baseball players from the Peoria area

Once Durbin is finished with high school, he’ll be continuing his baseball career at Illinois Central College, where he recently committed. But Durbin has higher expectations to play at the Division-I level.

“I really thought (ICC) was the right fit for me,” said Durbin. “Making the stop to ICC first will help develop me before I’m hopefully a D-I player. I still have things I would like to work on.”

John Komosa can be reached at jkomsports@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 'He's just an animal': Dynamic senior shortstop has Morton baseball rolling

Comments / 0

Related
i70sports.com

Matthew Mayer Joins Illinois Basketball Team

(Champaign, IL) — Matthew Mayer is joining the Illinois basketball team. The six-foot-nine guard/forward is coming to Champaign as a transfer for his final college season. Mayer spent the last four years at Baylor. He was sixth man on Baylor’s 2021 NCAA Championship team and helped the Bears to back-to-back Big 12 titles.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Community mourns death of Canton teen

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Those who knew Lukas Goforth said he was not just an athlete; he was a leader and the mark that he left in Canton will not be forgotten. “He was just a great teammate,” Canton Varsity Baseball Coach Mike Emery said. “And a kid that worked hard and never took shortcuts.”
CANTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Heart And Soul#Shortstop#Sports#Ihsa
hoiabc.com

Peoria Man Preparing for Marvel Studios Film Debut

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) -A Peoria man is getting close to the Stars as he prepares for his role in an upcoming MARVEL movie. We can’t reveal just yet which movie Keith Campen is shooting for, but we can say the Third Degree Black Belt will be on the enemy side of a major fighting scene against some “A” list actors.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

“It’s been the most rewarding career & one I’ll never forget.”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than four decades as President and CEO of Easterseals Central Illinois, Steve Thompson announced his retirement. “The opportunity to work with so many remarkable people along the way is probably the standout memory I’ll always have at Easterseals,” said Thompson. During...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New lounge center in Bloomington: The Junction

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Bloomington can now utilize The Junction, it’s a place to hang out, enjoy snacks and connect with other people in the community. After six months of remodeling and planning, the new hang-out area at Home Sweet Home Ministries is finally completed. A formal ribbon cutting was hosted Thursday evening.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Peoria, IL
City
Peoria, IL
City
Morton, IL
mahometdaily.com

Jan. 17, 2022 proves to be life-altering for Amanda and Adam Spafford

Amanda Warner Spafford and her husband, Adam, knew in advance that January, 17, 2022, would be a special day. What they didn’t realize was the magnitude of the day. It was a Monday and the date to celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. Adam had the day off...
Central Illinois Proud

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: Washington Square past and present

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The square is where William Holland started the City of Washington in 1825. For nearly 200 years, many residents have regarded Washington Square as the heart of the city. “It’s the kind of place where people go. It feels like a little oasis, it feels...
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Autopsy inconclusive on man found dead at Summer Camp Sunday

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the autopsy on Chase S. Edwards, 44, of High Street in Washington, was inconclusive. Harwood says Edwards was pronounced dead at 10:03 a.m. at the scene at Three Sisters Park, site of Summer Camp, on Sunday. Harwood says...
wglt.org

Pete Weber, retired head of Bloomington-Normal bus system, dies at 73

A former longtime head of Bloomington-Normal’s bus system has died. Pete Weber was general manager of the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System (B-NPTS) until the end of 2009 when he retired after 35 years with the system. He began with B-NPTS shortly after the cities of Bloomington and Normal formed the agency to replace a private bus company, Bloomington-Normal Citylines, which left the community in 1972.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Home Sweet Home opens new Junction community center in Bloomington

A nonprofit that serves those experiencing homelessness, poverty, or food insecurity cut the ribbon on its new community center on Thursday afternoon. Home Sweet Home Ministries’ new space, called The Junction, opened at 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, in the former Mission Mart location. That’s just south of downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington benefit concert for families in Uvalde, Texas

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — When Marcos Mendez heard that 19 students and two teachers died in the Uvalde School massacre, his heart sunk. Mendez grew up in south Texas, 120 miles away from Uvalde. “It reminded me of my hometown because that’s what my hometown looked like. Those images...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after accident in East Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person has life-threatening injuries after an accident in East Peoria Monday night. In a statement, Police say it happened around 10 PM in the 2400 block of East Washington Street. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the...
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Car bursts into flames at automotive customization shop

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief says the owner of an automotive customization shop is lucky he got out when he did when the car he was working on “burst into flames” Thursday. Battalion Chief Tom Sander says the owner of Herring...
PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

2K+
Followers
925
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy