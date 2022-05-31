ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbarian Challenge returns to Gadsden

By Bobby Stilwell
GADSDEN, Ala. (WHNT) – An upcoming challenge will push thrill-seeking athletes to the limit.

Gadsden’s Barbarian Challenge is returning to Noccalula Falls Park (1500 Noccalula Road, Gadsden) June 18. The six-mile obstacle course run, in which athletes will get wet and muddy, already has more than 1,200 people registered to participate.

More than 20 natural and man-made obstacles will be placed throughout the tough terrain, taking participants into the Black Creek Gorge. This year, the event is an OCR (Obstacle Course Running) North America and World Series qualifier, which will draw top talent of all kinds to the course.

The main Barbarian Challenge is for those 13 and older; kids 5-12 can participate in the Kid’s Barbarian Challenge, a smaller one-mile course with 10-15 obstacles. Finishers receive a medal and early registrants will also receive a t-shirt and goody bag. Anyone under 15 must have a parent or guardian present to sign a consent waiver and run with them. Youth who don’t have an adult should email queenbarbarian@barbarianchallenge.com to be connected with a youth guide during the competition.

Competitive races, known as hordes, start at 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9 a.m. Non-competitive hordes start at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11 a.m.

All finishers receive a barbarian medal, but the coveted Barbarian Sword will only be awarded to the man and woman who win the 8 a.m. horde, only open to those who can run a 5K in 27 minutes and provide proof. Age category winners will be selected from each of the three competitive hordes, each of which is limited to 225 participants. The awards ceremony will start at noon.

Registrants can pick up their packets from 5-8 p.m. at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Noccalula Falls Park. Spectators are welcome at the event; parking and admission are free, however, pets are not allowed.

Food vendors will be on-site selling barbarian-inspired food as well, and shuttles will be taking participants and spectators from nearby parking areas. The event will be held rain or shine.

Volunteers are also needed as well; for more information on the event and registration information, visit the Barbarian Challenge website .

