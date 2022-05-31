ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart of Russia DLC for Euro Truck Simulator 2 indefinitely delayed

 4 days ago
SCS Software, developers of Euro Truck Simulator 2, put out a statement yesterday about what’s going on with their announced and nearly finished DLC, Heart of Russia. The statement explains that development was a couple of months from completion when the conflict began in Ukraine. After some internal debate, SCS decided to “refrain from releasing the DLC so that it is not perceived in any way as being in support of or tolerance of the aggression.”

SCS also reveals that 85,000 people have purchased the Ukrainian Paint Jobs Pack DLC, with all proceeds going to humanitarian aid within Ukraine. The implication is that something similar will happen with the Heart of Russia DLC once the company feels comfortable releasing it.

“When the time comes for Ukraine to rebuild and heal, then we will endeavour to find a way for our Heart of Russia DLC to play whatever part it can in that healing process, for everyone.” says the statement. “Let us work together and live in hope that the days of despair and grief will be over soon.”

SCS Software is located in Prague, Czechia, just one-country-over from Ukraine and 900 miles or so from Kiev. It is far from the first videogame company to change schedules or plans based on the ongoing war, especially in Eastern Europe.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

