(Richmond, IN)--Cordell Municipal Pool in Richmond is in serious need of lifeguards. Earlier this week, the Richmond Parks Department put out a public call for more lifeguards and offered several free perks in addition to an $11-per-hour wage. On Thursday, parks officials announced that the pool would have to be closed all day both Saturday and Sunday. That’s because many of the teens that are working as guards will be involved in the RHS graduation and there simply are not enough other guards to be able to open the pool.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO