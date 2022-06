(Richmond, IN)--An arrest late Wednesday night illustrates some of the relatively new dangers that law enforcement officers face. Police were called to a trailer park on U.S. 40 between Richmond and Centerville on the suspicion of drug activity. There, they found 42-year-old Jeremy Turner. Turner had a Fayette County warrant and was taken into custody. As he was being booked into jail, heroin and fentanyl were allegedly found in Turner’s shoe. Exposure to the fentanyl caused to jail staffers to be checked out medical. It also added the charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon to the list of Turner’s new drug charges.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO