Like your Rockford area summers hot and rainy? Forecasts say you may be in luck

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
ROCKFORD — Get ready to crank up the air conditioner and grab the umbrella. It appears that we’re in for a hot, steamy summer in the Rockford region.

Summer will be warmer and slightly rainier than normal in northern Illinois, according to a prediction from the Farmers' Almanac.

The hottest weather will occur in mid-to-late June, early-to-mid-July, and mid-August, the almanac predicts. The worst of the scorching heat will likely be over by mid-August, the almanac said.

AccuWeather’s summer forecast for northern Illinois is that temperatures will be one to two degrees above average. AccuWeather predicts northern Illinois will see between 18 to 24 days with a high of 90 degrees or more. The average number of 90 degree days in the region is 16.

The Weather Channel’s forecast for northern Illinois also predicts above average temperatures this summer, with August seeing the biggest jump above average of the summer months.

The average high temperature in Rockford between June 1 and August 31 is 79.5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, while the average low temperature during that same period is 61 degrees.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Rockford was 112 degrees on July 14, 1936, also according to the weather service. The city experienced seven days where the temperature was 100 degrees or higher in the summer of 1988 and six days of 100 degree or higher temperatures in the summer of 2012.

Rockford averages 13.19 inches of rain from June 1 through August 31. The wettest month on record for Rockford was in June 2018 when 14.23 inches of rain fell on the Forest City.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

