ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MA

Republican candidates tour Franklin County

By Kayleigh Thomas, Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGIQb_0fvWcQnz00

(WWLP) – Three Republican candidates running for positions in the State House, Congress and Governor toured Franklin County Tuesday.

Reps. McGovern, Raskin to conduct town hall conservation

22News spoke to the candidates about issues from the top of the state to the bottom, taking on issues they said are crucial to the state. The three Republicans were visiting businesses in downtown Greenfield: Geoff Diehl is running for Governor, Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette is running for Congress against Jim McGovern and Jeffrey Raymond is running for State Representative District Two in Franklin Country.

22News asked about issues like mold concerns at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, affordable housing and cutting police budgets like what’s happening in Greenfield. Here’s what they had to say.

“Those people who work in that courthouse, the people who are experts on that building they would understand what we need best and if they feel that a new investment is needed for the courthouse, then I would agree,” said Diehl.

“We’ve got to build more housing. And if we’re saying it’s affordable housing then we have to make it that,” said Sossa-Paquette.

“The police departments are getting the bigger share of the cuts. I don’t think their budget is thorough as the ones making those decisions but I think it’s unfair because the people they’re going to hurt are the people who need the officers,” said Raymond.

The Massachusetts Primary is September 6th and Election Day is November 8th, both are on a Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, MA
County
Franklin County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Franklin County, MA
Government
Greenfield, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
WWLP

House and Senate plan to override Baker’s veto on immigrant license bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Earlier this month, a final bill was agreed upon that would give undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain a driver’s license. This bill passed the House and the Senate by a sweeping majority, but on Friday Governor Baker vetoed the legislation. Bills similar to this one have been proposed at the State […]
BOSTON, MA
graftoncommon.com

Select Board asked to decry white supremacy, Grafton ‘hate group’

Grafton resident Jen Vacca called on the Select Board to condemn white supremacist speech, citing both the recent mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket and social media posts from members of what she termed as “a local hate group.”. Vacca, a vocal civil rights advocate, suggested that the board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Affordable Housing#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The State House#Franklin Country#The Massachusetts Primary
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow Town Council votes to appoint new town manager

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Town Council voted on Tuesday night to appoint the new town manager. According to Town Council President Michael Kane, council members unanimously voted to appoint Ronald San Angelo to the position of town manager. San Angelo will become the town’s newest manager...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy