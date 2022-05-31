ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Jet skier dies in Caesar Creek State Park

By Jared Goffinet
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

One person died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park after falling off a jet ski, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The jet skier might have suffered a medical emergency when they died around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to ODNR.

According to the Massie Township Fire Department, the person who died is a male in his 20s from Pennsylvania.

More information on the person’s death is expected to be released Tuesday in the coroner’s report.

There is no horsepower limit on the Caesar Creek Reservoir, the ODNR website shows. The 2,830-acre lake includes two boat camp and swimming areas, the ODNR says.

The park also features a 1,300-foot public beach.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jet skier dies in Caesar Creek State Park

