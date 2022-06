Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines Register, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says we are in for "above average" temperatures this summer, meaning our air conditioners could be getting used A LOT.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO