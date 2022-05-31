Ambulance hits stopped vehicle on I-70 WB

MAD RIVER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that an ambulance hit a vehicle on I-70 westbound early Tuesday morning.

According to OSHP, an ambulance hit a vehicle that was stopped with no lights on in the westbound I-70 lanes. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in Mad River Township near Snider Road.

OSHP reported that there was no one in the stopped vehicle, however, minor injuries have been reported.

