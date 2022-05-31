ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tim Benz: Ex-Pirates pitchers shining across MLB

By Tim Benz
 3 days ago
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove walks to the dugout during the sixth inning of the team’s game against the Pirates on Saturday in San Diego.

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, baseball fans can start gauging who will be in the mix for the Major League Baseball All-Star game (July 19 in Los Angeles).

One Pittsburgh Pirate who is making an early push is closer David Bednar. His nine saves are eighth in the NL, and heading into Monday’s game, he had an earned run average of 0.75. He’s got 31 strikeouts and just four walks and his WHIP is 0.67. He’s allowed only two earned runs in 20 innings pitched.

Jose Quintana is a candidate, too. Because he pitches in Pittsburgh, he only has one win. That’ll hurt. But his 2.15 ERA is fifth in the National League.

Quite a few ex-Pirates pitchers are making strong campaigns as well.

Perhaps annoyingly strong for Pirates fans who continue to have to watch the wave of arms leaving Pittsburgh with plenty of time left in their careers and then go on elsewhere to enjoy success.

Here are a few who have shined early in 2022.

• Joe Musgrove: Not only might Musgrove make the NL All-Star team for the San Diego Padres, he might start the game.

As of Monday, the right-hander is 5-0 with an NL-best 1.86 ERA. His nine quality starts are also tops in the league. His 58 strikeouts are tied for ninth, and that’s against only 11 walks. His WHIP of 0.98 is fifth best. Musgrove has yet to give up more than two earned runs in any start.

And he certainly made the most of two appearances against his former team. Musgrove has thrown 13 innings against the Pirates, only allowing two earned runs, while totaling 15 strikeouts and two walks.

• Jameson Taillon: Taillon may be too quiet and steady to draw attention to an All-Star candidacy, but he’s deserving of consideration.

Taillon is 5-1 for the New York Yankees. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts for a 2.49 ERA. That’s ninth best in the American League.

The 30-year-old former Pirate has had pinpoint control, walking only five batters in 50.2 innings. That’s along with 39 strikeouts. New York has won seven of his nine starts.

• Gerrit Cole: The Yankees’ $324 million man hasn’t been phenomenal this year, but Cole (4-1) has been very good.

His 72 strikeouts are the fifth most in baseball and third in the American League. Only three AL pitchers — Toronto’s Alek Manoah (8), Houston’s Framber Valdez (8) and Texas’ Martin Perez (7) — have more than Cole’s six quality starts.

The former Pirates All-Star also entered play Monday with 57.2 innings pitched. That’s tied with Justin Verlander for the fourth-highest total in the American League.

• Clay Holmes: This may be the most surprising nomination. But as a middle reliever — and emerging closer — Holmes is worth talking about.

The former Pirates reliever has a 0.36 ERA. He has one earned run allowed in 24.2 innings pitched. He tallied 26 strikeouts and two walks. His WHIP is 0.69.

The Yankees’ usual closer, Aroldis Chapman, is sidelined with left Achilles tendinitis. So Holmes is getting an opportunity to close games. He’s up to six saves to go along with seven holds.

• Chad Kuhl: A position player from the Rockies will probably make it. First baseman C.J. Cron (13 home runs, 37 RBI, .308 average).

But if the club has a pitcher worth noting, it’s Kuhl.

The ex-Pirates right-hander is 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA. He has five quality starts in nine outings.

Not bad for a guy on a team that is almost as bad as the Pirates.

Tyler Anderson: Here’s a late addition from a reader. We should’ve included Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s up to seven starts with L.A. now with a 6-0 record. His ERA is 2.90.

Anderson’s WHIP is 1.01, yielding just two earned runs in 21 innings. He had been sitting on an ERA of 4.40 as recently as May 12 after allowing seven earned runs in a loss against the Philadelphia Phillies.

But now his numbers are more indicative of how well he has pitched throughout the season.

