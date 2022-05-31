The 'Mona Lisa' Cake Incident Is Now on a T-Shirt

Cult London-based label Peachy Den unleashed its “Sporty Noughties” drop, introducing a range of new colorways of existing silhouettes alongside brand new styles. First up is the Genevieve Tank, made out of deadstock fabric and featuring lace-up sides and a Peachy Den diamond motif on the front. Complete with lilac cord ties and overstitched hems, the new tank is available in stone and black. The new drop consists of two skorts, dubbed the Aurelia and the Dita. The Aurelia Skort is made up of stretchy jersey fabric and boasts a wide waistband and two tiers of ruffles. The Dita Skort is made up of a mid-weight cotton tencel fabric and features box pleats, concealed back zip and contrast topstitching. Both the new skorts are developed with built-in undershorts and small patch pockets complete with signature Peachy embroidery.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO