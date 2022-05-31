ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Mona Lisa' Cake Incident Is Now on a T-Shirt

Cover picture for the articleTokyo-based label Fxxking Rabbits has already created a T-shirt dedicated to yesterday’s Mona Lisa cake incident at the Louvre in Paris. For those who aren’t caught up, an unidentified man disguised as an old lady in a wheelchair threw cake at Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece. Thankfully, the piece is protective by...

TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Hypebae

BLACKPINK's Lisa Fronts New BVLGARI Campaign

BVLGARI has unveiled its latest campaign starring BLACKPINK member Lisa. The visuals follow up on the jeweler’s recent film starring Anne Hathaway and Zendaya that went viral. Titled “Unexpected Wonders,” the images capture the K-pop artist in her platinum blonde hair, wearing pieces from the house’s B.zero1 and Divas’ Dream collections. In the film, the 25-year-old walks through Rome in a sleek black jumpsuit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

8 Steps To Achieve a Celebrity Red Carpet Glow All Summer Long

When celebrities take to the red carpet, most only see a stunning outfit with flawless hair and before-its-time makeup trends, but what really makes a red carpet appearance is healthy glowing skin. The trademark Hollywood glow seems as if it’s only exclusive to a particular group of people, but the founder of 111 SKIN Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, lets us know: No, they did not wake up like this.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

COS Celebrates "Love for All" in Pride 2022 Collection

Following its collaboration with Coco Capitán last year, COS is back with a new collection celebrating Pride Month. This time around, the fashion brand has tapped three artists from the LGBTQ+ community to design a capsule of tees supporting The Trevor Project. Creative director Zipeng Zhu has applied colorful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Peachy Den's Sporty Noughties Drop Features Deadstock Fabric

Cult London-based label Peachy Den unleashed its “Sporty Noughties” drop, introducing a range of new colorways of existing silhouettes alongside brand new styles. First up is the Genevieve Tank, made out of deadstock fabric and featuring lace-up sides and a Peachy Den diamond motif on the front. Complete with lilac cord ties and overstitched hems, the new tank is available in stone and black. The new drop consists of two skorts, dubbed the Aurelia and the Dita. The Aurelia Skort is made up of stretchy jersey fabric and boasts a wide waistband and two tiers of ruffles. The Dita Skort is made up of a mid-weight cotton tencel fabric and features box pleats, concealed back zip and contrast topstitching. Both the new skorts are developed with built-in undershorts and small patch pockets complete with signature Peachy embroidery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Fenty Beauty's Hydrating Lip Stain Hits Different

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty is set to launch its first-ever lip stain. Dubbed the Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, the product provides all-day hydration and an effortless, low-maintenance look. “Makeup is all about play, and when I was developing this lip stain, I had so much fun. This product just hits different. You get that sexy, wet-look shine and your lips feel super hydrated. But…this tint,” Rih Rih shared in a statement.
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Visual Artist Amber Park on Navigating the NFT Space as a Female, Asian, Queer Creative

Amber Park wears many hats — creative director, visual artist, art director and so on. She also jokingly calls herself a therapist when she’s working with musicians. Furthering her artistry, the Korean-American creative has tapped into the ever-so-talked-about NFT space, launching a collection dubbed “I Like You, You’re Weird (ILYYW)” with Mason Rothschild, the artist behind the famous MetaBirkins NFTs.
VISUAL ART
Hypebae

Loewe Presents its Weave, Restore, Renew Exhibition at Salone Del Mobile

Loewe is set to return to Milan‘s annual Salone Del Mobile furniture fair for the seventh time, with an all-new showcase inspired by repairing and reviving through craft. Titled “Weave, Restore, Renew,” the project revolves around the idea of giving new life to things that would otherwise be forgotten or discarded. Focusing on craft-based repairs, the project explores traditional crafts from Spain and beyond looking to use age-old techniques to create something new and unexpected.
MOBILE, AL
Hypebae

Byredo's "Mister Marvelous" Fragrance Campaign Stars Odell Beckham Jr.

Byredo unveiled a limited-edition reissue of one of its most popular fragrances, “Mister Marvelous.” Paying homage to the contemporary man, the scent is inspired by confidence and rewriting the rules of modern masculinity. “‘Mister Marvelous’ was always a project intended to celebrate great character, resilience and creativity,” Byredo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Ninfa Handmade Drops Harry Styles-Inspired Jewelry

Portugal-based brand Ninfa Handmade takes a cue from Harry Styles, presenting fruit-inspired jewelry the “Watermelon Sugar” singer would die for, offering fans meticulously made accessories so they can match with their favorite British musician. Presenting a range of glass and resin pieces, the handcrafted pieces include an abundant...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Best Jewelry for Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re obsessed with your birth chart and have all of your friends’ big three signs memorized, chances are you’re familiar with zodiac-inspired jewelry. Before astrology and spirituality became mainstream topics, birthstones were the go-to accessory to show off your birth month. From pearls to emeralds and rubies, there’s a gem that corresponds with all 12 months of the year.
BEAUTY & FASHION

