Air Quality Alert issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon Winds will become northwest this afternoon across the area at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 25 mph. This, combined with a rapid drop in humidity values into the 15 to 25 percent range in many areas will aid in rapid drying of fine fuels despite both recent rainfall in some areas as well as the green conditions. Areas that have received limited rainfall over the past couple of days will see the greatest risk for an elevated fire danger, mainly across northern Indiana and far southern Lower Michigan. Use caution if burning any brush piles today. Make sure you are following any local laws that may be in place regarding burning in your location. If you must burn, ensure that the fire is constantly monitored and several options are available to quickly extinguish the fire. Contact your local fire department with any questions and if control of the fire is lost.

ADAMS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO