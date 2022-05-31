ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Air Quality Alert issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clark; Darke; Greene; Miami; Montgomery; Preble AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandusky; Seneca; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Southwestern Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Wood County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fostoria, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Clyde, Green Springs, Ballville, Wayne, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Risingsun, Republic, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Kansas and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon Winds will become northwest this afternoon across the area at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 25 mph. This, combined with a rapid drop in humidity values into the 15 to 25 percent range in many areas will aid in rapid drying of fine fuels despite both recent rainfall in some areas as well as the green conditions. Areas that have received limited rainfall over the past couple of days will see the greatest risk for an elevated fire danger, mainly across northern Indiana and far southern Lower Michigan. Use caution if burning any brush piles today. Make sure you are following any local laws that may be in place regarding burning in your location. If you must burn, ensure that the fire is constantly monitored and several options are available to quickly extinguish the fire. Contact your local fire department with any questions and if control of the fire is lost.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Medina; Muskingum; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ASHTABULA BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON CUYAHOGA GEAUGA GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON KNOX LAKE LORAIN MAHONING MEDINA MUSKINGUM PORTAGE RICHLAND STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS WAYNE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

