Pittsburgh, PA

Summer heat sticks around for few more days

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Heat and humidity will persist this afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant along with dry conditions. Practice heat safety and take measures to protect yourself from strong UV rays.

Highs will be near 90 degrees, and the heat index will be a few degrees higher. Even with a mostly clear sky, lows will be above average, near 70 degrees.

A system from the west will disrupt the hot and dry pattern. Wednesday will start dry, but showers and thunderstorms will be possible by later in the afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong with damaging wind and heavy rain. Get updates for your neighborhood with the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

