FOUND: 11-year-old boy located after running away from home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 9:40 A.M.

Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch for Elijah Brown.

The 11-year-old has been found, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Elijah Brown was last seen Monday in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive.

MPD said he was playing outside with his brother and sister, then took them back in the house before running away.

He is not on any medication, MPD said.

Brown is 4′9,” 98 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with the Trix cereal logo, black pants, navy blue shoes and a Nike hat.

If you see him contact police at 901.636.4479 or 901.545.2677.

©2022 Cox Media Group