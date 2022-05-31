ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOUND: 11-year-old boy located after running away from home, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466UuH_0fvWSyKd00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 9:40 A.M.

Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch for Elijah Brown.

The 11-year-old has been found, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Elijah Brown was last seen Monday in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive.

MPD said he was playing outside with his brother and sister, then took them back in the house before running away.

He is not on any medication, MPD said.

Brown is 4′9,” 98 lbs., and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with the Trix cereal logo, black pants, navy blue shoes and a Nike hat.

If you see him contact police at 901.636.4479 or 901.545.2677.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Reward increased to $20K for Midtown woman shot outside apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After more than three weeks of no answers, Mallory Morgan’s family is boosting their reward to $18,000 to help solve her case. “These things just shouldn’t happen and people who are doing them should be in jail and being there to stay,” said Buddy Chapman, Executive Director of the Memphis Shelby-County CrimeStoppers.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Running Away#City Watch#Mpd#Navy#Nike#Cox Media Group
WREG

Thieves don’t need to break into your car to steal it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say thieves are using high-tech equipment and even towing away vehicles instead of breaking into them. Investigators said Cedric Penson, Jr. used a device that programs fobs to steal a 2013 Dodge Challenger. They say Penson was driving the stolen car when he was pulled over on May 29th along TN […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3-month-old fights for life after drag racers cause crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-month-old is in the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life after the car he and his family were in was hit by drag racers. Throughout the week, we have been sharing video from a Memorial Day weekend car show in North Memphis where police say at least five people were injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Gunman fires shots at Arkansas home, strikes child’s window

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville Police are searching for a gunman who fired shots toward a room where a child was lying in bed. A quiet night quickly turned frightening as bullets flew outside a Blytheville home. Police said the shooting happened on Jackson Street on May 22. The victim, a 67-year-old grandmother, told us she […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Robbery suspect in custody after Southaven barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade situation in Southaven has come to end after police have taken a robbery suspect in custody. Authorities reported that suspect Brian Parker, 49, was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Multiple agencies in northern Mississippi responded to a “be on the look out” or BOLO alert after a […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy