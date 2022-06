Ricky Madison, age 67 of McDaniels, died Wednesday(06/01) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Wanda Madison of McDaniels; a daughter, Christina Cortez of Louisville; 1 brother, Darrell Madison of Caneyville; 2 sisters, Pat Whitworth of Hudson and Joyce Barnes of Leitchfield; and 2 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Hudson Community Church Monday(06/06) at 11 AM with burial in the Hudson Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church Sunday(06/05) from 1 – 7:00 PM and after 8:30 AM Monday(06/06).

