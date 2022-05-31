ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The antidepressant and anxiolytic effects of cannabinoids in chronic unpredictable stress: a preclinical systematic review and meta-analysis

By Noa Reuveni
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuroscience research presents contradictory evidence in support of both the protective and destructive effects of cannabinoids in depression. Therefore, this systematic review and meta-analysis summarizes the existing preclinical literature on the effects of cannabinoid administration in the chronic unpredictable stress model of depression in order to evaluate the effects of cannabinoids...

www.nature.com


