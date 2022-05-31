ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Johnson, NY

Fire destroys homes in Fort Johnson, damages others

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

FORT JOHNSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – An intense Tuesday night fire on May 24 destroyed two homes, damaged others, and damaged the village of Fort Johnson’s nearby firehouse. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

The fire destroyed a house at 4 Prospect Street, damaged neighboring 6 Prospect Street enough that it will probably be torn down, and damaged a third home. The heat from the fire was so intense that it melted siding on homes across Prospect Street and on the firehouse. Some lights on firetrucks also melted, according to officials.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1T6s_0fvWRDFd00
    Photos courtesy Town of Mohawk Fire Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6yNk_0fvWRDFd00
    Photos courtesy Town of Mohawk Fire Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pOrJ_0fvWRDFd00
    Photos courtesy Town of Mohawk Fire Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdFOC_0fvWRDFd00
    Photos courtesy Town of Mohawk Fire Department.

Firefighters were first called to 4 Prospect Street at about 11:30 p.m. on May 24 for a fire in the garage behind the home. By the time it was called in, the flames had already spread into the house. Firefighters from around the area responded, but had difficulty due to the fire’s progress.

According to fire officials, both homes were occupied when the fire broke out. Everyone got out safely.

The Fort Johnson Fire Department has help from several nearby departments in fighting the fire. They have been identified as Amsterdam, Cranesville, Hagaman, Tribes Hill, Town of Mohawk, Town of Florida, and Fort Hunter.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also responded, along with the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control. In addition to fire damage, the blaze knocked out Spectrum internet and cable to customers in Montgomery County. Repairs were completed by Wednesday evening, May 25.

