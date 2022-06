(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Park Hills, 26 year old Joshua J. Tripp, is dead after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County, Sunday morning a little after 3 am. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Tripp was headed east on Route O, west of Hillsboro Road, when the bike ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a road sign, throwing Tripp off the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet when the wreck took place. Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO