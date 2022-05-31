ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Men Arrested in Human Trafficking Investigation

 3 days ago

Ohio Men Arrested in Human Trafficking InvestigationScreenshot

By Evan Green

Ten men in Ohio have been charged in connection with a human trafficking that included rape and the creation of child pornography.

Over the last few months, the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force has been working to bust the trafficking ring and arrest the men involved.

The first arrest took place in McConnelsville, after it was discovered that a man named Rusty Campbell was involved in child trafficking in exchange for money and drugs.

The charges against the other men are numerous, and include rape, human trafficking, padnering obscenity involving a minor, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

There may be additional people involved in the ring, and the task force is continuing it’s investigation.

SCDNReports

