Richmond, IN

NEATHERY MOVED TO PERMANENT LOCATION IN STATE PRISON SYSTEM

1017thepoint.com
 4 days ago

(Pendleton, IN)--Four years after the shooting of Richmond teen Tremel Carpenter, the man...

1017thepoint.com

WANE-TV

FWPD search pond for missing man in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department conducted a water rescue Saturday morning in the search for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, a man missing from north Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described by police as having short gray hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 lbs and measuring 5’6″. No clothing description was given.
FORT WAYNE, IN
sciotopost.com

1 Million Dollars of Cocaine Seized in Traffic Stop in Indiana

INDIANA – Troopers were able to take some serious drugs off the street after a traffic stop yielded a significant amount of drugs. According to Indiana State Troopers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle. During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.
MIAMI, FL
FOX59

9-month-old boxer goes missing overnight from Muncie dog boarding facility

MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing. The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. […]
MUNCIE, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals on Various Charges

At approximately 3:34 PM, Officer Cameron Blankenship conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Amy Jo Logsdon 41, Madison, Indiana. Logsdon was operating the vehicle on a suspended drivers license, the follow-up investigation found Logsdon, and her passenger Venus L. Brown, 49, Madison, Indiana, to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both Logsdon and Brown face preliminary alleged charges of possession of methamphetamine, L-6 felony.
MADISON, IN
WTHI

Offenders at an Indiana prison give back to a Terre Haute museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Offenders at one Indiana prison are giving back to the community. A furniture factory was established at the Pendleton Correctional Facility about seven years ago. It's run almost entirely by offenders who work to create handmade items. The facility donated several pieces of furniture to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA
wfft.com

State Trooper from Huntington County Retiring after 25 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is announcing that Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss, soon to be a 25 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, is retiring from the Department. Hotchkiss, a lifelong resident in Huntington County, is a 1991 graduate of Huntington...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Busting windows with a bat at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Indiana State University Police and Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a Criminal Mischief Case. According to ISU police, the crime happened on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at 6:18 A.M. ISU detectives reported a white male suspect with dark hair, a beard,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
kicks96.com

SOME RICHMOND STATIONS TOP $5 PER GALLON GAS

(Richmond, IN)--You knew it was coming, and now it’s here…five-dollar-per-gallon gas in the Whitewater Valley. Not only has gas reached five dollars at some local stations; at several places it has gone significantly higher. At least one Richmond station was at $5.16 per gallon Friday morning. AAA’s website Friday morning still put Wayne County’s average at $4.88. Franklin County has the area’s highest average at $4.92 For comparison, a year ago today Wayne County’s average gas price was $2.98.
1017thepoint.com

MAN ARRESTED FOR STRANGULATION, BATTERING CHILD

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond man is facing several serious charges as the result of a domestic incident on North West 15th Street Wednesday morning. Police were called there at around 10 o’clock. 35-year-old Bradley Powell is now charged with strangulation and domestic battery against a child under the age of 14. There’s been no word so far on the condition of the alleged victim or victims.
1017thepoint.com

LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE FORCES WEEKEND POOL CLOSURE

(Richmond, IN)--Cordell Municipal Pool in Richmond is in serious need of lifeguards. Earlier this week, the Richmond Parks Department put out a public call for more lifeguards and offered several free perks in addition to an $11-per-hour wage. On Thursday, parks officials announced that the pool would have to be closed all day both Saturday and Sunday. That’s because many of the teens that are working as guards will be involved in the RHS graduation and there simply are not enough other guards to be able to open the pool.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

NEW MOTIONS FILED IN CASE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT THAT CAUSED FATAL CRASH

(Wayne County, IN)--Several court entries were added Thursday in the case of the illegal immigrant who killed a Liberty man on Pottershop Road in Wayne County last month. Recently, Rafael Lopez’s pastor told Wayne County court personnel that Lopez had been in the custody of immigration agents and given the choice of deportation or jail time. The pastor indicated Lopez had chosen deportation. Thursday, a motion was filed for increased bond and for an initial hearing. The initial hearing has been set for June 21. Lopez’s whereabouts Friday morning were unknown – at least from a public records standpoint. He is not in the Wayne County Jail.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Three Arrested For Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

Three Arrested For Methamphetamine During Traffic StopMGN. (New Castle, Indiana) On Wednesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Trooper Clayton Fox of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District was patrolling near the intersection of Broad Street and 18th Street in New Castle, Indiana. Fox noticed a 2005 Chevrolet Impala turning into a business without signaling.
NEW CASTLE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a shooting Saturday night in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue. The coroner’s office says Tyshawn Eaton, 20, from Fort Wayne, was taken to a local hospital where he...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

