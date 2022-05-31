ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Jason Whitlock Calls Tim Anderson a 'Drama Queen' After Josh Donaldson Feud

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxM6y_0fvWPECm00

Doug Gottlieb: “What’s your sense of what really happened here?”

Jason Whitlock: “What really happened is that Tim Anderson is a drama queen, beta male, emotionally controlled...he let Josh Donaldson troll him into an emotional response, and instead of being a man and saying ‘hey, I lost my cool and overreacted’, he played the race card and the White Sox all co-signed it out of fear that if they didn’t they would be considered 'racist' as well. Calling someone ‘Jackie’ after they’ve called themselves ‘Jackie Robinson’ in a magazine article is about as tame as it gets in terms of on-court trash-talking and Tim Anderson is the weak person here because he overreacted and blew it into something that it’s not. In our era, if someone came into the locker room complaining about this you’d probably get beat up in my era for coming in and complaining about it. You’d get laughed out of the gym in your era [talking to Doug].”

Gottlieb : “How did we get to the point where the default is always ‘racism’?”

Whitlock: “Social media. That’s what social media rewards and everybody is living their life for social media applause. That’s how you advance in the media space, that’s how you build a brand. Tim Anderson got to be a victim. There is no higher level of celebration in social media than being a victim. I don’t want to drag you into something but I can only talk on the analogies in my mind. George Floyd lived a life that no one would be proud of until he was a victim, and now he’s one of the most celebrated people in all of social media. There is no higher standing in social media than being a victim. Tim Anderson found a little victimhood and he’s wallowing in it.” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Jason Whitlock join The Doug Gottlieb Show to discuss the Tim Anderson/Josh Donaldson beef that took over baseball last week, as Whitlock calls out Anderson for being a ‘drama queen, beta male’ who overreacted to Donaldson’s trolling and resorted to having to pull the ‘race card’ as his only defense.

Check out the video above as Whitlock details how he thinks Anderson is ‘wallowing in victimhood', and simply trying to build up a ‘woke’ brand that will garner him popularity on social media.

'It's Stupid': Jason Whitlock Mocks Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Colin Cowherd Doubts If Superstars Will Ever Want to Play With Luka Doncic

Doug Gottlieb on Josh Donaldson/Tim Anderson Feud: 'Donaldson Did Nothing Wrong'

Colin Cowherd Says NBA Needs to Make This Rule Change ASAP to Jolt Sport

LaVar Arrington on Drew Brees: 'He's Not As Popular As He Thinks He Is'

Nick Wright Predicts the Entire NFL Standings For Upcoming 2022 Season

'What a Joke': Doug Gottlieb Rips Patrick Beverley as an NBA Analyst

Ex-NFL Players Mock Josh Lambo For Lawsuit vs. Jaguars on Urban Meyer Kick

Rob Parker Calls Out 'Phony' Draymond Green After Rant Against Chris Russo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jason Whitlock
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Chris Russo
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Colin Cowherd
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy