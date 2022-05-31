ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EMERGING MARKETS-FX steady in data-heavy session; Zloty outperforms CEE

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Turkish annual economic growth surges 7.3% in Q1

* Hungary central bank seen slowing rate hikes - poll

* Czech economy grows faster than expected in Q1

* Polish Q1 GDP confirmed at 8.5%

* Turkish trade deficit nearly doubles in April as imports soar

May 31 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty outperformed its central European peers on Tuesday following the country’s first-quarter growth of 8.5%, while emerging market shares gained for a fifth session as Chinese stocks advanced on easing COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai.

Rallying consumer and high-tech firms lifted Chinese shares, with the blue-chip CSI300 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively, as the market witnessed its highest foreign inflows for this year.

The MSCI’s index for emerging market stocks eked out slim monthly gains and was set to break its four-month slump, while currencies rose 0.6% in May.

“When we had a development where it looked like the Fed may step back its aggressive approach towards higher interest rates, it (the Fed minutes) came as a breath of fresh air to financial markets and supported the risk-on mood,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

“Investors were placed on this emotional roller coaster ride for May and this continues to reflect across stock markets, emerging markets and certainly currencies.”

Poland – central Europe’s biggest economy – posted first-quarter growth of 8.5%, unchanged from a flash estimate, boosting the zloty up 0.3%.

The Czech crown rose 0.1% against the euro after data showed the economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter, with household consumption a main growth driver before high inflation and interest rate hikes expected this year trigger a slowdown.

Another Czech interest rate hike in June is more likely at this moment, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora told the Pravo newspaper.

The Hungarian forint gained 0.2% ahead of a rate decision where the central bank is seen slowing the pace of its hikes, even as latest data showed Hungary’s industrial producer price inflation accelerated to an annual 28.8% in April from 25.9% in March.

The forint is down 3.8% so far this month, underperforming its central European peers after sharp falls last week on Budapest’s plans for windfall taxes on banks and other companies.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira fell 0.2% and headed for its fourth straight month of losses, after stonger-than-expected economic growth data was offset by a jump in foreign trade deficit figures due to high energy prices and a rise in imports.

The South African rand fell 0.5% against the U.S. dollar ahead of the release of its first-quarter unemployment data and latest trade balance figures later in the day.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT * Gold price move towards $1,900 seems feasible - analyst (Adds details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, riding on a weaker U.S. dollar that has also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was steady at $1,867.33 per ounce, as of 0539 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 9 of $1,873.79. Gold prices have risen about 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,872.10. The dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. "We think prices have seen an important low around $1,828 this week, and with bullish momentum having returned, a move towards $1,900 seems feasible," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Gold prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by a dip in the dollar and data that showed U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected last month. Signs of an economic crisis can be supportive for gold demand, as investors consider it a safe-haven asset. "We also note that large speculators and managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold last week, for the first week in six, which suggests there’s support at lower levels," Simpson added. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue tightening monetary policy beyond the half-percentage point interest rate hikes expected at each of its next two meetings, two policymakers signalled on Thursday. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest. Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,879 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,892, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver , which gained 0.2% to $22.33 per ounce, has climbed 1.1% so far this week. Platinum eased 0.5% to $1,017.57, but is set for a weekly uptick of about 7%, its most since June 2021. Palladium climbed 1% to $2,073.20. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Gross Domestic Product#Central Europe#Turkish#Czech#Polish#European#Chinese#Csi300#Hang Seng Index#Msci#Fed#Fxtm
Reuters

China's Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Saturday marks the 33rd anniversary of China's bloody crackdown of pro-democracy demonstrations in and around central Beijing's Tiananmen Square, when Chinese troops opened fire on their own people. The event remains a taboo topic of discussion in mainland China and will not be officially commemorated...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
Reuters

Hundreds gather to mark Tiananmen anniversary in Taiwan

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people gathered in Taipei on Saturday to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square 33 years ago. Chinese-run Hong Kong deployed heavy security to prevent any sign of protest there. Saturday is the anniversary of Chinese troops opening...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy