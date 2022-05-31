ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Video of Joc Pederson Being Slapped By Tommy Pham Finally Emerges

By Matthew Demeke
 4 days ago

Prior to Friday night's game in Cincinnati, reports surfaced that there was an on-field altercation between Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Reds outfielder Tommy Pham . Pederson himself later confirmed the reports and now, a video has surfaced on the altercation.

The Pham-Pederson scuffle seems like a new one. Pham slapped Pederson and the issue stems from a Fantasy Football league. Indeed, Pederson himself explained the incident, and in keeping with prior reports, he alleges that Pham not only slapped him but also did so over, yes, a Fantasy Football dispute.

Here's a look at Pederson's remarks:

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games on Saturday after San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson said Pham slapped him because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.

Pham, 34, also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and he will serve the final two games this weekend.

Comments / 0

