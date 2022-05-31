Video of Joc Pederson Being Slapped By Tommy Pham Finally Emerges

Prior to Friday night's game in Cincinnati, reports surfaced that there was an on-field altercation between Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Reds outfielder Tommy Pham . Pederson himself later confirmed the reports and now, a video has surfaced on the altercation.

The Pham-Pederson scuffle seems like a new one. Pham slapped Pederson and the issue stems from a Fantasy Football league. Indeed, Pederson himself explained the incident, and in keeping with prior reports, he alleges that Pham not only slapped him but also did so over, yes, a Fantasy Football dispute.

Here's a look at Pederson's remarks:

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games on Saturday after San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson said Pham slapped him because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.

Pham, 34, also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and he will serve the final two games this weekend.

'It's Stupid': Jason Whitlock Mocks Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Colin Cowherd Doubts If Superstars Will Ever Want to Play With Luka Doncic

Doug Gottlieb on Josh Donaldson/Tim Anderson Feud: 'Donaldson Did Nothing Wrong'

Colin Cowherd Says NBA Needs to Make This Rule Change ASAP to Jolt Sport

LaVar Arrington on Drew Brees: 'He's Not As Popular As He Thinks He Is'

Nick Wright Predicts the Entire NFL Standings For Upcoming 2022 Season

'What a Joke': Doug Gottlieb Rips Patrick Beverley as an NBA Analyst

Ex-NFL Players Mock Josh Lambo For Lawsuit vs. Jaguars on Urban Meyer Kick

Rob Parker Calls Out 'Phony' Draymond Green After Rant Against Chris Russo