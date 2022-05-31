ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in Kentucky Arrested After Intoxicated Child Found in Home

 3 days ago

Man in Kentucky Arrested After Intoxicated Child Found in Home

Kentucky State News By Evan Green

A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged after police discovered an 8-year-old boy inside of his home under the influence of alcohol.

Charles Jones reportedly gave the unnamed boy multiple shots of whiskey inside of his Monticello home, and emergency responders were later called to take the boy to the hospital.

Jones is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and wanton endangerment as a result of the boy’s intoxication.

No information has been released regarding the boy’s condition, but he was transferred to a local hospital.

now the truth comes out
3d ago

