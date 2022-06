The Weeknd stated he was enthralled by Binance’s user focus and novel tech, noting that the company is all about community. A versatile musician and songwriter The Weeknd has announced a new sponsorship deal with a well-known cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The deal will see the duo hold a worldwide ‘crypto’ tour that’ll incorporate Web3 tech and guarantee an immersive fan experience.

INTERNET ・ 10 HOURS AGO