Two-Year-Old Hospitalized After Suffering Gunshot Wound In Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The word “miracle” can be overused. But there are not many other ways to describe the journey of 18-year-old Jessica Kolp. A few months ago, her young life was at a critical crossroads, but now, seemingly with divine help, she is moving forward and reaching milestones. Kolp, 18, graduated with her Ben Lippen school classmates in a ceremony at Shandon Baptist Church May 27th in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO