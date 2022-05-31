Two-Year-Old Hospitalized After Suffering Gunshot Wound In Columbia

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that left one dead and another injured in Florence County. The single-vehicle collision happened around 10:10 p.m. Friday night. Two occupants were traveling south on East Short Cut Road when the vehicle went off the road...
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say a teen who went missing on Friday afternoon and hadn't been seen for many hours is now home. Sumter County Sheriff's Office investigators said the teen left home after a disagreement with her family. Investigators said this wasn't typical behavior for her and her family is concerned for her safety.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Charles Brown was arrested on June 1 on charges of burglary 1st degree. Brown was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center upon arrest. Officials say the 21-year-old entered a residence on March 30 and took several items. The items Brown is accused...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The injury of two juveniles at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice's detention center on Thursday has led to an investigation by state agents. In a statement, DJJ Director Eden Hendrick confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division would be investigating the incident which happened at the DJJ's Broad River Correctional Center. In what Hendrick called a "group disturbance," two juveniles were sent to the hospital.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg County deputies announced that a fourth person was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed that 6-year-old boy. Seth Phillips (19), of Farmington, New York, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on warrants from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Phillips was arrested in New York. “I can […]
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man involved in a shooting with Lexington County Sheriff's deputies has died, the sheriff said in a press conference on Friday. According to Sheriff Jay Koon, deputies were called to the area of Quail Hollow after a 911 call around 11:19 a.m. from a "frantic mother." According to Sheriff Koon, she told dispatchers that her son, later identified as 19-year-old Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages, had threatened her other son with a handgun.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Lemoine Lugoff. According to officials, Lugoff’s family said the 46-year-old has been missing since the middle of March. If you have any information on the location of Leslie Lemoine, please contact KCSO at...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The word “miracle” can be overused. But there are not many other ways to describe the journey of 18-year-old Jessica Kolp. A few months ago, her young life was at a critical crossroads, but now, seemingly with divine help, she is moving forward and reaching milestones. Kolp, 18, graduated with her Ben Lippen school classmates in a ceremony at Shandon Baptist Church May 27th in Columbia.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Five previously unconscious children are now at the center of a North Charleston Police investigation that unfolded in a strip mall parking lot on Thursday. Harve Jacobs with the North Charleston Police Department said the children were discovered around 11:30 a.m. when officers were called...
A Columbia man was shot and killed May 30, in Kingstree after authorities say an argument inside a convenience store escalated. Damond Burgess, 39, was found in the front seat of his car after he and an unidentified suspect got into a confrontation inside Sam’s Quick Stop before both left the store, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office said. The altercation, however, continued and the suspect fired a shot at Burgess.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the arrest of a third person in a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road just after 5 pm on May 21 for reports of a shooting. They arrived and found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where the 17-year-old died from injuries.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County said they have made the first arrest in an ongoing narcotics investigation. Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, was booked into the L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center on Friday morning on charges of distribution of cocaine and distribution near a school. The Dorchester County […]
(Kershaw County, SC)- A man is dead after a drowning in Kershaw County. It happened at Lake Wateree on Wednesday evening. Officials say a 54-year-old man went under the water after stepping off a boat ramp. The Coroner's Office identified him as Douglas Belton Junior.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A doctor who once worked at a South Carolina hospital has been identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting in Oklahoma. Dr. Stephanie Husen, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who once worked at Greenville Memorial Hospital, was one of two physicians, a receptionist and a patient who were killed during a shooting inside a Tulsa medical building on Wednesday.
POMARIA, S.C. — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster still isn't quite sure how much gas three suspects allegedly managed to steal before they were caught Saturday morning, but he guessed it was probably worth several thousand dollars. Armed with a remote-controlled device, two trucks and some fuel tanks, he...
