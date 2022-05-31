ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville temporarily closes downtown street to expand dining options

By Malcolm Hall, The Repository
 4 days ago
LOUISVILLE – The city is working to make its downtown more welcoming this summer.

Concrete barricades now block off a 60-yard stretch of the 100 block of South Mill Street in the downtown. This permits a safe zone for 16 dining tables just outside UnHitched Brewing Co. at 115 S. Mill St.

These barricades, which went up in early May, are expected to remain in place through October.

The city already has a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, which allows patrons of downtown taverns and restaurants to consume alcoholic beverages outside within a specified area.

Patrons can be served on downtown Louisville street

But this goes beyond the DORA in that it allows the staff at UnHitched Brewing to serve patrons seated at tables set up on Mill Street.

"It will be a seasonal thing," city Councilman Corey Street said. "I am always open to public response. If it is going to help bring people downtown and support those businesses that are there, I am in favor of it."

The closed-off stretch of South Mill Street is divided. One eight-table area is under a tent. This is where the UnHitched Brewing patrons can sit.

To the north is another area with eight picnic tables not under a tent. City officials refer to that section as the "community" area where patrons of other downtown taverns can sit and consume drinks purchased in the DORA.

"I think the perception was that when you shut it (Mill Street) down, it only benefited UnHitched," city Manager Tom Pukys said. "I wanted to eliminate that perception. We are going to decorate it, put some flowers in. We want to make it welcoming. This is a small alley that is not heavily trafficked. It is not much of an inconvenience."

One component city officials are looking to add to the outdoor dining and drinking area are signs with QR codes. These will allow patrons to access restaurant menus on their phones while seated on South Mill.

"They will be mounted on tables and mounted on signs," Pukys said. "Some of those restaurants will deliver. This is all new. We are going to learn from this."

When the city closed off this portion of South Mill last year, there was not a community area. It was strictly to accommodate UnHitched Brewing.

"Personally, I wanted to do it with more of a community feel," Pukys said. "Not only would UnHitched benefit from it, we wanted the alley to benefit the whole community."

Road closure work well for UnHitched

Having a portion of the street closed "worked out pretty well for the first week," said Adam Longacre, owner of UnHitched Brewing Co. "This year we worked with the city to expand it to make it a community space. The whole purpose is anybody can use it; that community space."

While there are other liquor establishments in the downtown, city officials could not close the streets to accommodate them. That is because the other taverns and restaurants, for the most part, sit on Main Street, which also is state Route 153.

The concept of temporarily closing South Mill goes back to when the state imposed limitations on taverns as to how many patrons could be inside due to coronavirus concerns.

Operators of UnHitched Brewing approached city officials with the notion of an outdoor serving area.

"They couldn't seat everybody," said Mayor Pat Fallot. "They were limited on what they could do. ... We didn't see any problem if the other (downtown) businesses didn't have a problem with it."

Reach Malcolm at 330-814-4717

or malcolm.hall@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: mhallREP

