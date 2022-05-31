ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Meet The Ebay-Obsessed Stylist Giving This Year’s Love Islanders A Fashion Makeover

By Alice Newbold
Vogue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Bannerman has got the best job in fashion, so she keeps being told. For the past six weeks, she and a covert team of Ebay obsessives have been truffling out pre-loved looks for the occupants of this year’s Love Island villa. Now, just days before this year’s hopefuls start cracking...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Tailored Platinum Jubilee Concert Look Has Shades Of Bianca Jagger

After making a splash in Wales in a bold poppy-red outfit earlier in the day, the Duchess of Cambridge returned to London to take her place in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Concert on Saturday night. What does a senior royal wear to take in performances by the likes of Diana Ross, Queen, and Elton John? An understated Self-Portrait design, consisting of a blazer-like top and lace-trimmed skirt that called to mind Bianca Jagger’s much-imitated wedding suit – albeit with a dose of Windsor polish. Like her wool-crepe Eponine dress from this morning’s outing, the Duchess’s classic evening look is a repeat-wear: she previously appeared in the same dress at a Hold Still event at the National Portrait Gallery in September 2021.
WORLD
Vogue

The Queen’s Very Relatable Beauty Ritual

One handbag necessity the Queen never leaves the palace without? Lipstick. Her Majesty famously loves colour (just see her wardrobe of paintbox brights for details), and that extends to her make-up too. She’s a fan of a bright lip, and has worn vibrant corals and pinks for her many public engagements.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kate Stuns In Lemon Emilia Wickstead On The Second Day Of Jubilee Celebrations

The second day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations began with a National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen held at St Paul’s Cathedral. In attendance were prominent politicians, recipients of the Queen’s birthday honours, key workers, and members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen, sadly, could not be at the service which pays tribute to her 70 years on the throne. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was confirmed that she experienced some discomfort during yesterday’s Trooping the Colour and had decided to skip proceedings.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Ralph Lauren
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton is pregnant! See baby bump at Platinum Party at the Palace

The Party at the Palace to commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign was full of surprises, including the reveal that Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child!. The 38-year-old could be seen lovingly holding her baby bump as she appeared in the crowd at the Platinum Jubilee Party along with her older sister Kate Middleton, brother-in-law Prince William and nieces and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Meghan Markle Makes A Stylish Splash For Her Return To London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in town. This morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral in London to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving. It marks the first time the couple has made a public appearance in the United Kingdom since taking a “step back” from royal duties in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Can Running Away Ever Truly Cure Heartbreak?

I’m on the kitchen floor and I can’t move. It’s been like this for two hours. There’s nothing physically wrong with me, as far as I’m aware. But the signal that my brain is supposed to send to my limbs isn’t working; something up there has ruptured. It has broken.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Design#Love Islanders#Balmain
Vogue

The Summer Shoe You Didn’t Know You Needed? A Closed-Toe Sandal

The phrase “closed-toe sandals” is sort of an oxymoron. However, covered-up yet still perfectly summery shoes do exist. These “sandals” fall into all categories in between a classic fisherman sandal, a cutout loafer, a caged sandal, or any remixed interpretation of the three. They’re ideal for...
APPAREL
Vogue

Prince Louis And His Moods Steal The Show On The Buckingham Palace Balcony

Prince Louis is a Twitter sensation. The three-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is taking the internet by storm due to his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour. Why? His entertaining series of toddler moods captured on camera, from utter joy to confusion to despair.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Meet The Brands Creating Jewellery From Our Old Smartphones And Laptops

It’s no secret that gold mining has a hugely detrimental impact on the planet. The industry has a large carbon footprint and can involve the destruction of crucial ecosystems, as well as polluting the environment with toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide. There’s a whole host of social issues, too, including the exploitation of workers and displacement of local communities.
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Recycles A Poppy-Red Coat Dress For A Jubilee Visit To Wales

The Queen has long been a fan of recycling outfits, with the Duchess of Cambridge often following suit during her 11 years as a royal. It’s fitting, then, that for a Jubilee visit to Wales with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on 4 June, Kate selected a wool-crepe Eponine dress from the brand’s autumn/winter 2018 collection, which she previously wore to launch her Hold Still exhibition in 2021. The outing, which will see the Cambridges meet and greet performers involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert at Cardiff Castle, is believed to mark the first official royal visit for both George and Charlotte, who were captured shaking hands with members of the public. Prince Louis, who won over social media with his reactions to the Platinum flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, did not join the family for the trip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue

The 8 Biggest Moments From The Platinum Jubilee Party At The Palace

The four-day celebrations surrounding the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend have been marked by their pomp and pageantry – but even so, in terms of sheer spectacle, nothing was going to rival tonight’s Party at the Palace. A variety show featuring pop royalty (hello Diana Ross and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vogue

S.S. Daley Wins The LVMH Prize, ERL And Winnie New York Are Runners Up

Steven Stokey-Daley of S.S. Daley won the LVMH Prize, awarded today in Paris at the Fondation Louis Vuitton. Presented by Cate Blanchett, the award comes with a year of mentorship and a cash prize of 300,000 euros. “Oh no, I’m going to cry,” Stokey-Daley said, as he accepted the award from Blanchett, quickly adding with a smile, “This is like an Oscar actually, Cate.” Stokey Daley thanked the LVMH jury, his peers, his family, and supporters including journalist Sarah Mower and stylist Harry Lambert. He closed his speech with a genuine exclamation: “I’m overwhelmed!”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Kate Kicks Off The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations In Classic McQueen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to kick off a long weekend of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today. Kate and William were accompanied by their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, to wave to crowds who gathered in central London in honour of Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy