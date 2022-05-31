Meet The Ebay-Obsessed Stylist Giving This Year’s Love Islanders A Fashion Makeover

The Queen has long been a fan of recycling outfits, with the Duchess of Cambridge often following suit during her 11 years as a royal. It’s fitting, then, that for a Jubilee visit to Wales with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on 4 June, Kate selected a wool-crepe Eponine dress from the brand’s autumn/winter 2018 collection, which she previously wore to launch her Hold Still exhibition in 2021. The outing, which will see the Cambridges meet and greet performers involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert at Cardiff Castle, is believed to mark the first official royal visit for both George and Charlotte, who were captured shaking hands with members of the public. Prince Louis, who won over social media with his reactions to the Platinum flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, did not join the family for the trip.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO