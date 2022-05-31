Do Republicans And Democrats Really Hate Each Other?

I think we would all agree that right now in the U.S., Republicans and Democrats hate each other. But do they really?

According to a new poll out of Penn, it may not be as bad as we think.

"I think it depends on what context you're looking at" said Bonchie with Red State, "In normal everyday life, there are a lot of Republicans and Democrats who interact with each other and don't hate each other, but I think when you look at those who are at least, politically turned on, I definitely think the divisions have grown to the point where some people hate the other side."

The survey said that most of the hate stemmed from cable tv news shows and social media, but apart from that in real life, they found things were not as venomous.

Sadly, the reality is, we do have a divide in our nation, and it's only getting worse.

"I'd love to be optimistic, but consider me pessimistic on that" Bonchie told KTRH, "I don't know how things get better, especially with how things are divided right now. I'm trying to imagine some situation that would bring some kind of national unity? I can't imagine what that would be, so I'm pretty pessimistic about that."

The study also found that our political division is 'problematic' for society.