ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCDNReports

Holiday Tragedy- Missing and Presumed Dead at Michigan Lake

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOKys_0fvWKALz00
Missing and Presumed Dead at Michigan LakeSCDN Graphics Department

Michigan State News By Evan Green

A man in Michigan has been pronounced missing after he fell out of a tube and into a lake.

An unnamed man was visiting Devil’s Lake with his family when he fell out of a tube and into the lake.

Michigan Husband Accused of Killing Wife and Children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PD3hF_0fvWKALz00
Missing and Presumed Dead at Michigan LakeSCDN Graphics Department

Michigan Woman Choked by Boyfriend and Shoots Him- Charged with Murder

The man never resurfaced after falling into the lake, but his daughter who was with him had on a life jacket and was said to be safe.

Michigan Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend and Keeping Body in Basement

The man was not intoxicated at the time of the incident, and search patrols have been sent out in the hopes of finding him.

Comments / 23

TruthBeTold..
3d ago

WHY wouldn't he have a life cest on while tubing?? This is so sad! His daughter, I can't even imagine what she is going through

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State University#Murder
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
SCDNReports

Bonfire Explosion Kills Florida Man

Bonfire Explosion Kills Florida ManSCDN Graphics Department. This weekend, an apparent accidental explosion killed a Florida man at an outdoor party with a bonfire. Bonfire Explosion Kills Florida ManSCDN Graphics Department.
FLORIDA STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan: This is the Most Underrated Restaurant in the State

Local restaurants are always such a special experience. During the pandemic, so many local restaurants shut down, which broke my heart, but thankfully, now I’m seeing a bunch of new, local eateries popping up across Michigan on a regular basis. Each town as their big, favorite local restaurants that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Work begins in landfill search for missing Michigan teen

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI – The search for the body of missing Michigan teenager Zion Foster began Tuesday at a Detroit-area landfill, The Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe she is dead, and her body was put in a dumpster that was emptied at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.
SCDNReports

Indiana Liquor Store Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead

Indiana Liquor Store Stabbing Leaves 1 DeadSCDN Graphics Department. In Indiana, a deadly stabbing investigation is underway. According to the Police Department, officers were dispatched to a liquor store around 12:20 p.m. on a stabbing report.
wlen.com

Body of Drowned Ohio Man Found Monday Afternoon in Devil’s Lake

Manitou Beach, MI – The body of the Ohio man who drowned in Devil’s Lake this weekend has been recovered. At just after 5pm Monday afternoon, divers were able to locate and remove 39 year old Thomas O’Leary from the lake. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputies said that he was part of a group of two families from Sylvania who rented a cottage on the lake for the weekend.
SCDNReports

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogIndiana State Police. A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog. A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.
WGN News

Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two people died and five others were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer, police said. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. just west of South Bend and closed all eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic was being diverted from the toll […]
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
142K+
Followers
6K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy