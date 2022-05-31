Holiday Tragedy- Missing and Presumed Dead at Michigan Lake

Missing and Presumed Dead at Michigan Lake SCDN Graphics Department

By Evan Green

A man in Michigan has been pronounced missing after he fell out of a tube and into a lake.

An unnamed man was visiting Devil’s Lake with his family when he fell out of a tube and into the lake.

The man never resurfaced after falling into the lake, but his daughter who was with him had on a life jacket and was said to be safe.

The man was not intoxicated at the time of the incident, and search patrols have been sent out in the hopes of finding him.