Letters: Teacher carries weight of heroism. 'How many more small coffins will we weep over?'

By Letters to the Editor
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
'I don't want to be a hero, but I will'

As a central Ohio teacher, the shootings that took place on May 24 were a devastating reminder of the climate teachers and students are learning in, where every day is a choice and this was a reminder of the weight of that choice.

I don’t want to be a hero if it means that I’ve watched her sketch the last sketch; heard his last “Just one more page, Mom!”; never smell his sweaty, sunscreened head; never feel her sweet, deep breath on my cheek as she sleeps.

I don’t want to be a hero if it means I’ve done my last scramble to get him to the 6 p.m. game; listened to the last sour note as she hammers out her new song; the next mark on the wall is done on his birthday by dad alone; Grandma has to teach her how to sew.

I don’t want to be a hero, but I will be if it means that I can spare you the loss; you may have your artist’s drawings in waxy old crayons; hear the screech of the violin as it is held in your novice’s hands.

I don’t want to be a hero, but I will be if it means that my kids and “my kids” are safe — so they will know love, compassion, purpose and will be loving, compassionate and purposeful.

I don’t want to be a hero, but I will be if it means you all can raise them to be good humans who impact change, and they can do something to stop the senseless, growing list of names of heroes who didn’t have to be.

Kari Warkentin, Columbus

For the sake of our children

We mourn the loss of more than 30 lives in 10 days. In conversation and in our prayers to God, we ask: How long will we accept mass shootings as “normal?” How many more small coffins will we weep over? How many more families will be destroyed?

We cancurb gun violence, but it requires action from our elected representatives, an end to partisan bickering and profit over people thinking. It requires bravery and compassion, legislation and enforcement.

House Resolution 1446, Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021, requires a completed background check for gun ownership. Pass this bill.

House Resolution 8, Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, would expand background checks. Violence Against Women Act would prohibit spouses and “dating partners” from gun ownership if convicted of domestic violence. Pass this bill.

House Resolution 1808 would regulate ownership of assault weapons. Pass this bill.

We are not asking to repeal of the Second Amendment, but to have the right to bear arms be tempered with the responsibility to use and regulate them wisely.

We lift our prayers for the thousands of Americans lost to gun violence in 2022. We pray and demand that our elected representatives act for the sake of our children.

Sister Gemma Doll, OP Dominican Sisters of Peace

The Columbus Dispatch

