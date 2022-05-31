Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog Indiana State Police

Indiana State News By Evan Green

A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog.

A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.

Stroup’s body was found in a ditch located less than a mile away from her home, and an autopsy is planned to determine how she and her dog died.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and local police urge anyone with information to contact them.