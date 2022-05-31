ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog

 3 days ago

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog

Indiana State News By Evan Green

A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog.

A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogSCDN Graphics Department

Stroup’s body was found in a ditch located less than a mile away from her home, and an autopsy is planned to determine how she and her dog died.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and local police urge anyone with information to contact them.

Christie
3d ago

That's so sad!! Hopefully no foul play was at hand, but it's strange the dog died too but idk how long they were there...I'm assuming the dog was stuck on a leash - but dogs have been known to stay by their owner regardless too. Hard to say until autopsy

Renee H. Ritchie-Gazarkiewicz
3d ago

I'm praying they find the responsible part that hit the 2 victims & gets a true conviction unlike that b.... that ran down the 4 children killing 3 of them. . An eighteen months was not a reasonable sentence. By the way, I'm not a member of either families of the children injured or killed by that female killer.

Janet Woo
3d ago

Basic journalism - use the W’s. Where did this happen? When? Without facts, this story is useless to read.

SCDNReports

